Pump up the volume
Liven up every moment by choosing from these top selling home audio and headphone products
If music is food for the soul, then this is the season to binge on your favourite sounds and artists, as we bring to you the top selling home audio and headphones for the month of December. Now you don’t have to worry about which brand to pick or which model to choose.
Putting all your audio selection worries to rest once and for all, here are the best and most popular home audio and headphones that are sure to liven up the entertainment and make every experience a memorable one.
Google Pixel Buds A-series True Wireless In-ear Headphones
Ambient sound detection
Presenting a cutting-edge audio experience, the Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless In-Ear headphones from Google can detect ambient sound and auto-adjust the volume, to suit each situation, giving you an unforgettable musical experience. To ensure that you don’t miss a beat of your favourite music, the headphones can also detect whether they are in or out of your ears, automatically pausing and resuming playback.
Microphone and audio precision
In an age of multi-tasking, why should headphones lag behind? Keeping in mind the hectic schedules of today, the dual beamforming mics in each ear allow the user to interact with the outside world. Wait, there’s more; with real-time in-ear translation and more just a "Hey Google" voice command away, it just doesn’t get any better. Expect that it does. The headphones come wrapped in a charging case, in a comfortable and secure fit, which is sweat resistance, making the Pixel Buds A-Series an ideal entertainment and communication solution for those on the move.
Beats Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Gray Studio3
Premium sound with fine-tuned acoustics and Pure ANC
For a premium listening experience with Pure Active Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC), there’s no brand that comes even close to Beats. With its new Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones, you can say good riddance to external noise and experience real-time audio calibration that preserve clarity, range, and emotion.
Driven by the Apple W1 chip
Enjoy a seamless setup with up to 22 hours of battery life thanks to the efficient Apple W1 chip. Now you can savour an all-day fully-featured playback with pure ANC on, and Fast Fuel technology for three hours of play with a 10-minute charge. Additionally, the Pure ANC-off for low-power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life.
Stay connected. Stay in the zone.
Be the master of your listening routine and take calls, skip songs, control volume and activate Siri using the convenient multi-function on-ear controls. This is all thanks to the Apple W1 chip, featuring Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity — the industry-leading classification for range and signal strength.
Designed to fit you
Enjoy a whole day of non-stop music with the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone, designed for long-term comfort to match its impressive battery life of up to 22 hours for all-day play.
Denon DHT-S316 Home Theater Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer
Virtual surround sound
Enjoy an immersive experience that makes your TV come to life. Equipped with dual 1.25″ x 4.4″ mid-range drivers, detailed crisp 1″ tweeters, and Dolby DTS, lose yourself in virtual surround sound at home with theater-quality audio deep powerful bass and give your favorite movies, music, and shows the deep, rich bass they deserve.
Designed to perfection
We know the headache that comes with tangled wires and cables. No more! Now all you need to do is just place the included wireless subwoofer anywhere in the room and let the whole place rumble! Denon has an intelligent way of enhancing dialogues, making them sound crystal clear without the need to adjust the volume, making even the most complex audio tracks sound crisp and clear. With a low-profile design that fits most spaces at just under 2″ tall, it is perfect for fitting below the TV, allowing uninterrupted viewing. Place it on a shelf or wall-mount it using the included mounting template.
Easy connectivity
With the single cable HDMI connectivity arc — you can connect to your TV, Blu-ray, gaming console, or any audio source, using the optical digital input or the HDMI port via an audio return channel. It’s convenient and straight forward, allowing you to enjoy wireless music streaming from your favourite streaming apps such as Amazon music, Pandora, Spotify, and others through the built-in Bluetooth technology.
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 With Dolby Atmos And Voice Control
Immersive experience
For the perfect cinematic experience, this is a soundbar that does more than just point sound in different directions. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos goes well beyond that, adding a layer of realism that no other soundbar can duplicate. Exclusive Bose technologies elevate all content by separating instruments, dialogue, and effects, placing them in discrete parts of a room—far left, far right, overhead—for immersion like you’ve never felt before.
Technology that elevates
Create an unparalleled spatial experience with realistic overhead effects. This is a technology that allows artists and content creators to place each voice, instrument, and sound in its own space, placing you smack in the middle of it all, right in your living room, enjoying the peak of home entertainment. When there’s no Dolby Atmos content, like stereo or 5.1, Bose TrueSpace™ technology takes over for the vertical experience, remixing signals to add ‘height’ without adding a ceiling speaker, creating the same immersive sound experience.
Polk Audio MagniFI Mini Soundbar
MagniFi Mini Home Theater Sound Bar System
The MagniFi Mini delivers the big, room-filling home theater experience you’d expect from a full-size sound bar in an ultra-compact design. It’s easy to set up and features Polk’s voice adjust and surround sound technologies, ensuring crystal clear dialogue and immersive surround sound—plus an included wireless subwoofer for the deep bass impact you can feel.
Elevated surround sound
Take it up a notch by creating an incredible room-filling surround sound from the ultra-compact sound bar and wireless subwoofer.
Ultra-compact size
Good things come in small packages! Now you can experience room-filling audio even in tight spaces. Don’t let the size fool you—this is that big Polk sound you love from a little bar.
Wireless Music Streaming
Includes WiFi, Google Cast, and Bluetooth—stream music directly from your smartphone, tablet, or other compatible devices.
Exclusive Full Complement Deep Bass Technology
The MagniFi Mini soundbar and included wireless subwoofer reproduce deep bass impact you can feel, creating a room-filling and immersive home theater and music listening experience
JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Portable Party Speaker
JBL Pro Sound
Find your beat with 100 watts of powerful, booming JBL Pro Sound. Indoors or out, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go delivers crisp highs, pure mids, and heavy bass—with bass boost to keep the good times going all night.
Synched light show
Light up the party with a dynamic light display that syncs to the music and dazzles your guests. Choose from a variety of preset patterns and let the colours groove to the music while you focus on the tunes.
JBL wireless microphone included
Sing without limits or wires. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go comes with a JBL wireless microphone with a range of up to 10 meters.