PTCL Group’s ‘Dil Se’ campaign wins gold for tackling water scarcity in Pakistan

A Pakistani initiative aimed at addressing water scarcity has earned international recognition, with PTCL Group’s ‘Dil Se’ campaign winning the Gold Dragon Award at the Dragons of Asia awards in the Digital Campaigns category.

The award highlights the growing role of corporate-led social impact efforts in tackling fundamental challenges such as access to clean drinking water. In Pakistan, where water scarcity remains a critical issue—particularly in regions like Thar and Southern Punjab—‘Dil Se’ has focused on providing sustainable water solutions to underserved communities.

In its first phase, PTCL Group, in collaboration with Shifa Foundation, installed water pumps in Thar, transforming daily life for nearly 15,000 residents. Many of them, especially women and children, previously walked miles each day to fetch water, affecting health, education, and livelihoods.

The initiative is now expanding. PTCL Group has partnered with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) to launch Phase Two, which aims to benefit around 200,000 people across water-stressed areas of Southern Punjab and Thar. The company says this will be one of the largest corporate-led clean water efforts in the country.

“This platform represents our heartfelt commitment, just like its name, ‘Dil Se’,” said Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Commercial Officer at PTCL & Ufone 4G. “We’re proud of the difference it has made so far, but our journey doesn’t end here.”

The Dragons of Asia awards have recognized marketing and CSR excellence across the Asia Pacific for over two decades. PTCL Group’s win marks a milestone not only for the company but also for Pakistan’s growing presence in regional social impact leadership.