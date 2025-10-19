  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 19, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 27, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.2°C

PTCL Group’s ‘Dil Se’ campaign wins gold for tackling water scarcity in Pakistan

The award highlights the growing role of corporate-led social impact efforts in tackling fundamental challenges such as access to clean drinking water

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 1:45 PM

Top Stories

Air Arabia flight plummets dangerously close to sea; investigation launched

Air Arabia flight plummets dangerously close to sea; investigation launched

Dubai bans delivery riders on fast lanes from November 1

Dubai bans delivery riders on fast lanes from November 1

UAE: Firecracker restrictions for Diwali; 10 things to know ahead of Indian festival

UAE: Firecracker restrictions for Diwali; 10 things to know ahead of Indian festival

A Pakistani initiative aimed at addressing water scarcity has earned international recognition, with PTCL Group’s ‘Dil Se’ campaign winning the Gold Dragon Award at the Dragons of Asia awards in the Digital Campaigns category.

The award highlights the growing role of corporate-led social impact efforts in tackling fundamental challenges such as access to clean drinking water. In Pakistan, where water scarcity remains a critical issue—particularly in regions like Thar and Southern Punjab—‘Dil Se’ has focused on providing sustainable water solutions to underserved communities.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai reinforces global leadership in exhibitions at landmark industry gathering

thumb-image

UAE: Partial road closure announced in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra for nearly a month

thumb-image

Messi bags hat trick as Inter roar into playoffs with 5-2 win over Nashville

thumb-image

Watch: Lithium battery catches fire on plane, leaves passengers in shock

thumb-image

Look: Sharjah projects breathe life into ancient buildings to preserve heritage

 

In its first phase, PTCL Group, in collaboration with Shifa Foundation, installed water pumps in Thar, transforming daily life for nearly 15,000 residents. Many of them, especially women and children, previously walked miles each day to fetch water, affecting health, education, and livelihoods.

The initiative is now expanding. PTCL Group has partnered with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) to launch Phase Two, which aims to benefit around 200,000 people across water-stressed areas of Southern Punjab and Thar. The company says this will be one of the largest corporate-led clean water efforts in the country.

“This platform represents our heartfelt commitment, just like its name, ‘Dil Se’,” said Syed Atif Raza, Group Chief Commercial Officer at PTCL & Ufone 4G. “We’re proud of the difference it has made so far, but our journey doesn’t end here.”

The Dragons of Asia awards have recognized marketing and CSR excellence across the Asia Pacific for over two decades. PTCL Group’s win marks a milestone not only for the company but also for Pakistan’s growing presence in regional social impact leadership.