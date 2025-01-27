Providing financial peace of mind: Scott Kerr, founding partner, St. James's Place Middle East

Scott's diverse experiences across the globe have equipped him with the tools to address the complex planning needs of international clients









Follow us



Growing up in Newcastle in the UK, financial adviser Scott Kerr has always understood the importance of hard work and financial security. With some financial challenges to overcome in early life, Scott was motivated by the fear of having no money - a sentiment that propelled him into a successful career in finance. Removing that same fear for clients drives him to deliver robust financial planning every day.

A Reluctant Career in Banking

For over 20 years, Scott worked for the "nasty" banks, gaining insights and experience that would shape his approach to financial advice. His travels took him to vibrant cities like Shanghai, Singapore, Hyderabad, and Boston, MA, enabling him to develop a global perspective on financial planning. Since arriving in Dubai in 2022, Scott has been focused on building a strong foundation for expatriates navigating their financial futures.

Scott's diverse experiences across the globe have equipped him with the tools to address the complex planning needs of international clients. Working in banking taught him the intricacies of financial management, as well as the importance of sincere client relationships. As a financial adviser, he has honed these skills to deliver peace of mind and financial stability to clients.

Setting Up on His Own

Eight years ago, Scott took the bold step of establishing his own practice with the UK’s largest wealth manager, St James’s Place (SJP). The decision was driven by a desire to form lasting relationships with clients and deliver a more personalised service than most large financial institutions. In the early days, it was just Scott and his dog working from a damp, single-glazed conservatory near the UK's Lake District.

Scott has built a dedicated team that continues to grow, helping clients with everything from investment and tax advice to retirement planning. He now works with eight advisers across the UK and UAE, alongside two full-time practice managers and two planners. Across the two markets, they share a common goal: to support clients in making informed decisions about their finances and safeguard their economic futures.

St. James's Place, known for providing long-term, client-centric financial advice, has proven a great match for Scott. The FTSE-listed advisory giant, which manages $238 billion in assets worldwide, set up an office in Dubai in 2023 after receiving regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Scott is now a key player in bringing SJP's unique brand to clients across the Middle East, based out of Dubai.

Building Financial Security

Scott is married to Haley, and together they have four children. The Kerrs have lived in Dubai since March 2022, after a spontaneous two-week holiday turned into a permanent move. Initially not convinced that Dubai was their ‘cup of tea’, they quickly discovered the region’s hidden depths.

The family embraces an outdoor lifestyle, spending time on the beach a few times a week, hiking in the mountains, and enjoying the incredible activities that the UAE has to offer. Scott believes a fulfilling life is built on both financial security and lifestyle satisfaction, so works closely with clients on financial strategies that enable people to enjoy their lives today while planning for the future.

Financial Empowerment for Expats

In the ever-changing world of finance, internationally-mobile expats often face unique challenges. With a broad range of experience, Scott understands these complexities, crafting detailed financial plans that align with his clients' aspirations, regardless of where they plan to live in the future. Whether it’s structuring investments, planning for retirement, or managing international tax implications, Scott provides holistic wealth management advice tailored to each client.

Scott's approach centres on understanding what matters most to people. By building a close rapport and winning trust, he offers advice designed to help individuals and their families thrive. He believes everyone deserves financial security, allowing them to focus on achieving their goals rather than worrying about their finances.

"I strive every day to provide peace of mind for my clients," he says. "Ensuring they have strong financial plans so that they can worry about the important things in life. I'm a caring, people-first person, and I apply this to the world of finance. I enjoy working with people to produce plans to take the stress out of money so they can enjoy better lives."

A Commitment to Community

Scott’s career, spanning 20 years across the UK, Shanghai, Singapore, Hyderabad and Boston, has taught him about the importance of community. As he continues to grow his practice in Dubai, he is committed to developing connections with the broader expat community. As part of this, he is planning to host workshops and informal meet-ups, where individuals can share financial knowledge and support each other on their wealth journeys.

Being open, approachable and transparent is a hallmark of Scott's approach. He wants clients to feel comfortable knowing they can reach out to him anytime. As he builds relationships, his mission remains clear: to empower people to take control of their finances and live the best life possible.

Let's Have a Cuppa!

For those curious about their financial futures, Scott is eager to extend an invitation for a relaxed conversation over coffee. This informal setting is the perfect opportunity to discuss any financial queries or concerns, explore various strategies, and see how his and St. James’s Place’s services can support individual financial goals.

Whether you're grappling with concerns about debt or seeking advice on how to invest the proceeds from a multimillion-dollar business sale, Scott is available to chat and provide a knowledgeable perspective. He works with incredibly successful and wealthy individuals but does not impose minimum thresholds on client investments as he believes everyone deserves access to quality financial advice.

In a world where financial advice can often feel intimidating, Scott aims to create a welcoming environment for all. He hopes that his approach can pave the way to a financially secure and fulfilling future.

If you're ready to take the next step in managing your finances or want to have an engaging conversation about your options, Scott is looking forward to meeting you and helping you navigate the exciting journey ahead.

To find out more about Scott and to connect please go to: https://partnership.sjp.asia/partner/scottkerruae

To learn more about St. James's Place, please visit www.sjp.asia/ae

The 'St. James's Place Partnership' and the titles 'Partner', 'Adviser', 'Partner Practice', or any variations thereof, are marketing terms used to describe representatives of the St. James's Place Group ('SJP Group'). St. James's Place (Middle East) Limited ('SJPME'), is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and is authorised to conduct the Financial Services of 'Advising on Financial Products' and 'Arranging Deals in Investments' Investments' in and from the Dubai International Financial Centre (‘DIFC’). DFSA Firm Reference Number F003486.

Registered Address: Gate District Precinct Building 03, Units 706, 707 & 708, Level 7, DIFC, United Arab Emirates. SJPME is part of the SJP Group. Members of the St. James's Place Partnership in the DIFC are appointed by and represent SJPME and may facilitate business with other companies within the SJP Group.