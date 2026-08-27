Protecting birds and power infrastructure: How Russian company Eco-R&D is developing solutions for safer electricity networks

From the CIS to the UAE: how Eco-R&D’s bird protection technology, certified to the "Made in Russia" programme standards, is entering international energy markets

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High-voltage power lines are one of those parts of urban and industrial infrastructure that tend to go unnoticed as long as everything works properly. For birds, however, power lines can pose a serious danger. Landing on certain parts of an electrical structure can result in electrocution and the death of birds, including rare species. For power companies, the consequences can be different but equally serious: birds can cause equipment failures, emergency shutdowns and disruptions to the reliable operation of electricity networks.

It is at the intersection of these two challenges - protecting birds and maintaining the reliability of power infrastructure - that Russian company Eco-R&D operates. The company develops and manufactures bird protection devices for overhead power transmission lines and substations, combining environmental considerations with the practical requirements of modern energy infrastructure.

This work is part of a broader national strategy to promote Russian high-tech exports. Eco-R&D is an active participant in the "Made in Russia" programme, which brings together Russian companies whose products have passed rigorous voluntary certification. For Eco-R&D, being part of this programme is not just a mark of quality, but a strategic framework that opens doors to international markets. The "Made in Russia" brand helps foreign partners recognise not only the origin of the products but also the high standards of Russian engineering and its commitment to reliability - values that are especially critical in the energy sector.

Bird electrocution on power lines remains a problem in many countries. Large birds can be particularly vulnerable because, when landing, they may come into contact with different parts of an electrical installation at the same time. This can create an electrical discharge that is dangerous for the bird and can also affect the reliable operation of the power network. For energy companies, this means that protecting infrastructure requires more than technical knowledge of electrical equipment. It also requires an understanding of bird behaviour and the way birds interact with power lines.

This is why the development of effective bird protection devices involves several areas of expertise at once. It is not enough simply to place a protective element on a power pole. The device must perform reliably under real operating conditions, withstand exposure to the environment and meet the technical requirements of electricity infrastructure. Eco-R&D develops its devices in cooperation with ornithologists, bringing together engineering expertise and an understanding of bird protection.

The company has more than 20 years of experience in developing and operating protective devices. Over this period, its solutions have received positive feedback not only in Russia but also in various regions of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The company's main products are bird protection devices designed for overhead power transmission lines and substations. Their purpose is twofold: to protect birds from electrocution when they land on parts of a power line, while also reducing the risk of emergency shutdowns of high-voltage equipment caused by birds.

The company's devices comply with the technical requirements of PJSC Rosseti and are recommended for use at the facilities of Rosseti's subsidiaries and dependent companies. The products have also been approved by the Russian Bird Conservation Union and the Federal State Budgetary Institution All-Russian Research Institute for Environmental Protection. This means that Eco-R&D's approach combines the technical requirements of the energy sector with professional environmental protection standards.

Eco-R&D's experience already extends beyond the Russian market. The company currently exports its products to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Belarus. Its next international market of interest is the United Arab Emirates, where the company plans to introduce its solutions to potential partners and industry stakeholders.

At the same time, Eco-R&D is not offering an abstract environmental concept, but a specific engineering solution designed for a particular type of infrastructure. The company focuses on areas of electricity networks where interaction between birds and high-voltage equipment can create a risk. This specialised focus allows Eco-R&D to concentrate on practical challenges and take the operating conditions of power infrastructure into account.

Eco-R&D's products have also been certified under the national brand "Made in Russia". Certificate covers bird protection devices for overhead power transmission lines and substations. For international partners, this certification provides additional information about the origin of the products and confirms that they have passed the relevant certification process under the programme.

Moreover, the "Made in Russia" programme serves as a strategic umbrella for Eco-R&D's entire export effort. By aligning with national brand, the company is not entering new markets alone - it is backed by a state-supported programme that promotes Russian goods and technologies worldwide. This backing is especially valuable in the energy sector, where trust and long-term reliability are paramount. The brand's recognisability helps Eco-R&D build credibility with foreign regulators, grid operators and industrial partners who may be unfamiliar with Russian environmental technologies but are willing to trust a nationally certified product.

For a Russian technology company, entering a new market is about more than introducing a particular product. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate expertise accumulated through years of working with infrastructure facilities. In Eco-R&D's case, this expertise lies in a highly specialised field where environmental protection is directly connected with the reliability of electricity networks.

The company plans to use international industry platforms to further promote its solutions. In particular, Eco-R&D is planning to participate in WETEX 2026 in the UAE. The exhibition will provide an opportunity to present the company's products to potential customers and partners, discuss practical challenges facing electricity infrastructure and explore opportunities for cooperation in a new market.

This is what distinguishes Eco-R&D's approach. The company does not see technical performance and environmental responsibility as competing priorities. Instead, it treats them as two parts of the same engineering challenge. More than 20 years of experience, cooperation with ornithologists, compliance with the requirements of the Russian energy sector and certification under the national brand "Made in Russia" provide the foundation for the company's international expansion.