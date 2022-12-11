Proscape celebrates its 20th anniversary with its strong workforce

Thousands of employees from every department decked up in suits attended the gala event with their families to celebrate the company’s success

Ahmad Al Anoodhi, the chairman of Proscape, and Naser M Ahmad, CEO, of Proscape, at the event to celebrate 20th anniversary of the company. — Supplied photo

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 6:46 PM

The heads and the employees of Proscape, which is a leading landscape contracting company based in Dubai, came under one roof to celebrate the 20th anniversary at the Le Meridian Hotel at Airport Road. They anniversary for celebrated this year due to covid restriction and all the employees could attend the celebration.

Thousands of employees from every department decked up in suits attended the gala event with their families to celebrate the company’s success. The invitation was even extended to the ex-employees of the company. “No matter wherever our employees work, they will always remain our family,” said Ram Kumar, Director, of Proscape.

Established in 2000 with just five employees, Proscape has now over 5,000 employees in its operation in the GCC including Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. The company has executed several projects in commercial, residential, leisure, and recreational sectors, also in the most iconic tower Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world.

Naser M Ahmad, CEO, of Proscape joined the celebration, which started with a Quranic recitation followed by quiz competitions, plays, music, and Bollywood numbers to entertain the audience. He credited the success of the company to its strong workforce. “From the early days with just five employees, we always followed honesty and quality. And for any business to be successful, these two elements are a must along with the work culture,” said Ahmad.

Ahmad Al Anoodhi, the chairman of Proscape, recollects the first order received by the company. “We started really small and most of our work was outsourced. The first project undertaken was interlocking for Dh 5000 and in ten years we were awarded for a few projects for Burj Khalifa,” said Anoodhi.

“We are very happy to celebrate this milestone and we are looking forward to more in the future,” added Anoodhi.

Kumar, who has been with the company since its inception believes that the work culture and employee bond play a major role in the company’s success. “Our employees are our family. We have always believed in promoting good and happy work culture since our inception,”

“Our employee is our ambassador, not only do they carry the quality work and experience to offer the clients, but our company’s value,” said Kumar.

Abdul Majeed Mubin, logistics manager at the Proscape shares his experience, who has been working with the company for the last 17 years.

“It was a very small team then, But every year we noticed all our teams growing and that’s where we realised, we were on growth,” said Mubin.

“The moment we enter the company, our strong values and work culture are ingrained in us so that we can pass on to new employees and that makes a real difference,” said Mubin.

The event concluded with a gala dinner where employees and their families cheered together for Proscape’s success.

— ayaz@khaleejtimes.com