Zoya Developments launches The Laureates to support a culture of excellence across Dubai's real estate sector

Inaugural edition brings together more than 1000 industry professionals to celebrate achievement and strengthen industry connections

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Zoya Developments has launched The Laureates, a new annual platform designed to celebrate excellence, strengthen partnerships and inspire higher performance across Dubai's real estate brokerage community. By recognising outstanding achievements among brokers and channel partners, the initiative aims to foster a culture of healthy competition and collaboration that supports the continued growth and maturity of Dubai's real estate sector.

Held at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, the inaugural edition brought together more than 1,000 real estate professionals and brokerage representatives for an evening centred on performance, partnership and the next phase of Zoya’s growth.

Rather than positioning recognition as a one-off gesture, Zoya has established The Laureates as an annual industry platform that recognizes excellence, inspires performance and strengthens the broker community driving Dubai's real estate success. The initiative also creates a clear benchmark for the wider broker network, with each edition offering partners a renewed opportunity to earn a place among Zoya’s highest-performing channel partners.

The move reflects the increasingly important role of broker relationships in Zoya’s commercial strategy. As the developer expands its portfolio and enters new growth locations across Dubai, the company is placing greater emphasis on building mutually beneficial partnerships with the brokers and agencies that connect its projects with buyers and investors.

The 2026 Laureates recognised the brokerages that delivered the strongest sales performance across Zoya’s portfolio. Awards were presented across key categories, including Highest Sales Volume and Regional Top Channel Partner, recognising exceptional performance and contribution to Zoya’s continued growth.

The event also served and opportunity to unveil the Mirari Lagoons, Zoya Developments’ latest residential project in Dubai Industrial City. The launch builds on the momentum of Elinor by Zoya, which sold out within two weeks, and further expands the developer’s presence in the area.

Mirari Lagoons introduces a lifestyle proposition centred around water, open spaces and resort-inspired living, reflecting Zoya’s continued focus on high-potential locations and residential communities that combine considered design, lifestyle appeal and long-term value.

By combining partner recognition with the launch of its latest development, Zoya is using The Laureates to create a broader annual platform around performance, relationships and growth. As the company’s portfolio expands, the initiative is intended to strengthen engagement across its broker network while establishing a consistent standard for how exceptional contribution is recognised within the business.