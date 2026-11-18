Zamelect Properties, led by Dubai’s Famous ZamZam Brothers, receives 2026 Top Property Seller Award from Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan

The company celebrates another real estate milestone as ZamZam Group expands its business portfolio with a new venture in space and satellite technology

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Zam Elect Properties, led by the renowned ZamZam Brothers, has achieved another significant milestone in Dubai’s real estate industry by receiving the prestigious Top Property Seller Award 2026, presented by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at a grand event held at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

The ZamZam Brothers continue to strengthen their position in Dubai’s competitive real estate market, securing top-selling recognition in 2024, 2025 and 2026. The company also achieved the No. 1 sales position during the launch of Shahrukhz by Danube, further establishing its reputation as a leading name in the UAE property sector.

What began as a small electronics shop, ZamZam Electronics, has grown into a diversified business group with an expanding portfolio of brands, including ZamZam Electronics, ZamZam Perfume, Zam Elect Properties, ZamZam Citizenship and the newly introduced ZamZam Styles.

Their journey from a modest business venture to receiving prestigious industry recognition from Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan, reflects their determination, entrepreneurial vision, consistent growth and commitment to excellence.

ZamZam Group expands into the space and satellite technology industry

Continuing its journey of expansion and innovation, the ZamZam Brothers have now entered the space and satellite technology sector with the launch of their newest brand, ZAMZAM SATELLITE.

This strategic expansion marks another important chapter in the growth of ZamZam Group of Companies, reflecting its ambition to explore new industries and diversify its business operations beyond its established ventures.

ZAMZAM SATELLITE is the newest addition to the ZamZam Group, representing the company's entry into the space and satellite technology industry and its vision for future opportunities in this evolving sector.

Founders and leadership

The ZamZam Group of Companies is guided by the following founding leadership:

1. Mirza Farooq Baig - Founder

2. Abdul Ghafoor - Co-Founder

3. Muhammad Shakoor - Co-Founder

4. Rauf Baig - CEO and Co-Founder

With a growing portfolio of businesses, strong leadership and a vision for continued expansion, ZamZam Group of Companies remains committed to building its presence across multiple industries and achieving new milestones in the years ahead.