Why the UAE’s and Dubai’s fundamentals continue to outperform global uncertainty

The writer is Founder, Sobha Group

When I first came to Dubai in 2003, there was limited data to fully capture the scale of ambition I saw around me. What was evident, even then, was singular conviction. Today, numbers tell a powerful story. They validate the long-term vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and reflect the structural strength and resilience of an economy that has been deliberately built to endure cycles, absorb shocks, and deliver sustained value.

Consider this: more than 95 per cent of Dubai’s GDP today is derived from non-oil sectors. This is not a marginal shift; it is one of the world’s most successful economic transformations. From a modest trading and pearl-diving port, Dubai has evolved into a diversified hub spanning tourism, aviation, logistics, financial services, manufacturing, and technology.

The building blocks of this transformation were laid early. Infrastructure investments such as Jebel Ali Port and the expansion of Dubai International Airport positioned the emirate as a global trade and transit hub. Today, DXB consistently ranks among the globe’s busiest airports supported by a slew of international carriers as well as the home-grown Emirates Airline and Flydubai, which collectively connect the region to over 200 destinations.

Equally significant has been Dubai’s policy architecture. The establishment of free zones, such as Dubai Media City and Dubai Logistics City, enabled 100 per cent foreign ownership and zero repatriation tax, attracting thousands of multinational companies. Today, the UAE hosts more than 40 multidisciplinary free zones, each designed to accelerate sector-specific growth.

Tourism is another pillar where data reflects sustained success. The sector contributes a significant share of Dubai’s economy, estimated at around 20 per cent when accounting for its wider economic impact, driven by long-term investments in hospitality, retail, and real estate. This level of diversification is even more pronounced in Dubai compared to the UAE overall, where non-oil sectors now contribute 70–75 per cent of the United Arab Emirates’ GDP.

However, what distinguishes Dubai is not just growth but resilience, particularly in real estate. Over the past two decades, the sector has weathered multiple global and regional disruptions. The 2008 fiscal crisis led to a necessary restructuring, including the introduction of stronger regulatory frameworks that continue to underpin the market today.

Recent data offers a clear indication of Dubai’s resilience. According to Dubai Municipality data, in Q1 2026, the emirate issued 10,776 building permits, up 12 per cent year-on-year, while total permitted built-up area reached 3.9 million square metres, reflecting a 48 per cent increase over the same period last year. Concrete supplied to construction sites exceeded 824,000 cubic metres, pointing to sustained project activity and supply chain efficiency. These are not the markers of a market under strain, but of one that continues to expand with confidence. That same momentum is equally visible in transaction activity, with Dubai’s real estate sector recording ~Dh133 billion in transactions across 43,556 deals since the beginning of the year, according to Dubai Land Department data.

Independent assessments reinforce this outlook. S&P Global Ratings has stated that Dubai’s real estate sector is unlikely to experience a downturn like 2008, citing stronger regulation, improved market discipline, and robust developer balance sheets. Developers today operate with lower leverage, substantial presales backlogs, and strong liquidity buffers which are all factors that provide resilience against short-term volatility.

At Sobha Realty, we see this strength firsthand. Our collections backlog and existing liquidity exceed our commitments. We have maintained full operational continuity across all project sites, with no anticipated delivery delays. This reflects the broader stability of the ecosystem we operate within.

Beyond real estate, Dubai’s economic model is increasingly future-focused. Strategic initiatives such as the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) aim to double the size of the economy by 2033, with a strong emphasis on technology, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation. Meanwhile, sustainability is being prioritised, with significant investments in renewables and green infrastructure.

The UAE’s long-term vision extends even further, with the overarching Centennial 2071 national strategy aiming to make the country the world’s best by its 100th anniversary, focusing on education, technology, and economic competitiveness. This level of planning is one of the reasons global investors continue to view the country as a safe haven.

Admittedly, the current regional landscape is once again testing market resilience. Yet, the UAE’s response remains consistent: operational continuity, policy stability, and proactive governance. The ability to maintain ‘business as usual’ during periods of disruption is not incidental; it is the result of deliberate institutional strength supported by robust banking liquidity, strong fiscal buffers, and policies that enhance investor confidence, such as long-term residency initiatives. These measures create economic stickiness and encourage investors and residents to commit for the long term. There are parallels with global benchmarks such as Singapore, which has successfully combined strong governance with global connectivity. Both markets demonstrate that sustained growth is driven by consistent alignment of policy, infrastructure, and talent.

My own journey is closely tied to this evolution. The decision to establish my business in Dubai was not based on short-term opportunity, but on a deep belief in the UAE’s governance, transparency, and long-term vision. These principles align closely - now more than ever - with our Sobha philosophy that prioritizes quality, discipline, and enduring value.

If I have learned anything over the past five decades in my professional capacity, it is this: markets built on fundamentals always outperform those driven by sentiment. Dubai’s data - across sectors, cycles, decades, and generations - continues to affirm this truth.

In a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, Dubai offers predictability rooted in vision and growth supported by evidence. And that is why I remain confident that the best chapters of this young city, and nation, are yet to come.