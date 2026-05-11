Why more overseas investors closing Dubai property deals remotely

Remote transactions are not just a passing trend anymore, they have become essential in the current climate, according to real estate industry executives

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 11 May 2026, 8:16 AM UPDATED: Mon 11 May 2026, 8:25 AM
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Many international investors, especially Europeans, are increasingly completing Dubai property transactions remotely as overseas demand for the emirate’s real estate market remains strong despite ongoing regional disruptions affecting travel plans.

According to Metropolitan Conveyancing, part of the Metropolitan Group, demand for remote conveyancing services has surged this year as buyers and sellers look for secure ways to close deals without being physically present in the UAE.

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Such programmes expand the pool of buyers and increase market liquidity by removing geographical barriers, allowing international investors to participate in transactions without the need for physical presence. Buyers are increasingly relying on agencies, legal advisors and escrow providers to manage the entire process, from legal due diligence to the transfer of ownership, resulting in a more structured, institutional level of service.

The company facilitated more than Dh4 billion worth of transactions through over 1,000 remote deals last year and recorded a 30 per cent increase in demand for conveyancing services since the beginning of 2026.

“Investors want certainty, speed and a secure process, particularly when funds are held internationally or travel is not possible,” said Saneta Daova, head of department at Metropolitan Conveyancing.

“Remote transactions aren’t just a passing trend anymore; they’ve become essential in the current climate. A big part of this shift is the rising demand for secondary (resale) properties. Even with the region’s ongoing disruptions, Dubai continues to attract major investors. They tend to rely on trusted, established agencies and are increasingly looking for a seamless, end-to-end service -all under one roof- without having to be physically present in the country,” she said, adding that both new and existing buyers rely on this model.

The Dubai property market has become more affordable over the past few quarters, particularly following the regional conflict. Smart investors are moving in to take advantage of attractive deals.

The rise in remote transactions comes as Dubai’s property market continues to show resilience. According to Property Monitor data for March 2026, transaction volumes reached 12,852 deals, down 9.6 per cent year-on-year, while the total value remained largely stable at Dh37.43 billion.

Property prices continued to rise across both apartment and villa segments, reflecting sustained buyer confidence. Average resale property prices increased 9.04 per cent year-on-year to Dh3.11 million, while apartment prices per square foot rose 3.27 per cent to Dh1,987.

Villa transactions jumped 34.7 per cent year-on-year as demand for larger homes remained robust.

Prime areas continued to attract international buyers, with Palm Jumeirah recording Dh577.9 million in secondary market transactions across 57 deals in March, followed by Dubai Hills Estate with Dh502.3 million.

Metropolitan Conveyancing said most remote transaction clients are from Europe and the United Kingdom, including first-time buyers seeking guidance and seasoned investors preferring end-to-end management services.

The company noted that remote conveyancing services are particularly useful for clients holding funds outside the UAE, those without local bank accounts, or investors unable to travel to issue manager’s cheques in person.

Transactions are typically completed through escrow arrangements and bank transfers, with verification, payment instructions and compliance checks usually finalised within a week.

Industry experts say the growing use of remote conveyancing is helping broaden Dubai’s investor base by removing geographical barriers and making transactions more accessible to international buyers.

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