Why developers must start thinking like private equity funds

The GCC real estate market is in the middle of a structural awakening, but most developers haven’t caught on yet. Too many are still playing yesterday’s game, where they build fast, sell faster, and move on. It’s a mentality rooted in short-term arbitrage rather than in long-term value creation. And it’s time for that to change.

Real estate is no longer a commodity play

In the 2000s, developers in Dubai and across the Gulf thrived on momentum. Rising land values, quick capital cycles, and a steady influx of investors chasing yield made for a high-growth environment. Real estate was essentially treated as a commodity, meaning the more you built, the more you gained. But that model is aging out. Interest rates are sticky. Capital is selective. Buyers are more informed, and sovereign strategies are reshaping urban demand. To concretise the entire image, the Gulf is no longer building for growth, but it’s building for legacy. This calls for a different playbook, for one borrowed from private equity instead of from traditional real estate development.

What developers must learn

Private equity funds are not only trapped in the buy and sell game. They acquire, transform, and extract value over a timeline. Every asset is a thesis and each exit is engineered. Imagine if developers approached projects this way: Underwriting projects like investment portfolios, not one-off builds, and structuring value from day one, by thinking of operating income, repositioning strategies, capital efficiency, and alternative uses. Imagine also designing with internal rate of return (IRR) in mind, not just façade aesthetics, and planning exits through REITs, income syndications, and M&As. With all this scenario, the developer’s role shifts from constructor to capital allocator. And that shift changes everything.

Build-to-sell is a treadmill

The dominant ‘build-and-flip’ model, which involves purchasing properties, renovating them, and then reselling them for a profit within a relatively short time frame, locks developers into a cycle of reinvention. Every new project requires fresh capital, new approvals, and renewed risk. Compare that to a ‘build-to-own’ approach, which prioritises operational income, refinancing flexibility, and long-term asset optimisation. That’s how you create flywheel dynamics. Your projects start feeding the next ones. Your balance sheet matures. Your leverage improves. You stop chasing capital, and start attracting it. And this is precisely how private equity thinks.

From projects to platforms

Most developers in the GCC still think in terms of projects. But private equity thinks in terms of platforms which have higher chances to scale and mature, unlike projects which are very narrow on that level. What does that mean? Instead of building one residential tower, why not build a rental housing platform that spans cities and segments, with yield-stabilised assets that can be packaged, listed, or sold in tranches? Instead of building a shopping mall, why not develop a last-mile logistics and retail hybrid with monetisable data layers?

The point isn’t to copy private equity, but to adopt its discipline. Its obsession with value extraction. Its allergy to idle capital. And its commitment to operational performance as the real engine of returns.

GCC sovereigns are already thinking this way

Saudi’s PIF and UAE’s ADQ are bellwethers and not mere sovereign funds. They are already investing like institutional capital allocators. Their real estate arms are increasingly favoring income-producing assets, structured investments, joint ventures, and platforms. For instance, the real estate initiative under PIF’s 2021–2025 strategic roadmap is designed to develop the real estate sector by establishing new entities, from development and contracting to operations, and by integrating centers of excellence within PIF’s portfolio infrastructure. The program is closely aligned with PIF’s giga‑projects (NEOM, Red Sea Global, Qiddiya, ROSHN, Diriyah), leveraging them as platforms for sectoral transformation and economic diversification under Vision 2030. If sovereign capital is evolving, developers must evolve too.

Developers of the future will build yield portfolios. They’ll manage capital stacks and leverage their development arms to feed income strategies. They’ll navigate between public markets, institutional capital, and real-world operating risk. That’s already happening in the most sophisticated corners of Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

