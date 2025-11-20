Where Indians, Brits, and Russians rent homes in Dubai: New data reveals cultural hotspots

Dubai isn’t just a city — it’s a global mosaic where more than 200 nationalities live side by side. Fresh data from fäm Properties reveals how this diversity plays out in the rental market, with distinct clusters reflecting cultural preferences and lifestyles.

For Indian nationals, Dubai feels like home in several neighborhoods. They dominate five of the ten areas analysed, including Al Warsan First, where they make up 34 per cent of tenants, and Jebel Ali First, where their presence soars to 52 per cent. These areas also attract other South Asian communities, with Pakistanis accounting for 25 per cent in Al Warsan First and 4 per cent in Jebel Ali First.

“The rental market isn’t just about price points — it’s about community and culture,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “Indians have created vibrant hubs that mirror their traditions while embracing Dubai’s cosmopolitan spirit.”

The British gravitate toward more upscale locales. They rank among the top five nationalities in eight out of ten areas, leading in Al Yelayiss 1, where they represent 26 per cent of renters. In Al Wasl, the UK accounts for 15 per cent, followed by France and Russia at 10 per cent each, while Dubai Creek Harbour sees Brits at 10 per cent, alongside Russians and French tenants. These neighborhoods offer proximity to international schools, leisure spots, and waterfront living — appealing to British families and professionals seeking a blend of luxury and community.

Meanwhile, Russians have carved out their own niche in Dubai’s rental landscape. They dominate Jumeirah First, accounting for 18 per cent of tenants, and feature prominently in Dubai Creek Harbour (11 per cent) and Al Wasl (10 per cent). Their preference for waterfront and high-end communities underscores Dubai’s appeal as a lifestyle destination for European expatriates.

Pakistanis, too, are a significant force in shaping Dubai’s rental map. Beyond their strong presence in Al Warsan First (25 per cent), they appear in JVC and Al Barsha clusters, often alongside other Arab and South Asian communities. These areas offer affordability and connectivity, making them popular among professionals and families.

Beyond these clusters, Dubai remains a true melting pot. In many prime districts, the “Others” category — representing dozens of smaller nationalities — is the largest single segment. At Business Bay, for instance, “Others” make up 40 per cent of tenants, while Dubai Creek Harbour and Al Wasl show similar patterns. “This tells us how fragmented and diverse the tenant base is,” Al Msaddi explained. “Specific nationalities gather in clusters, but the city’s overall makeup is uniquely global.”

The data paints Dubai as a collection of international micro-hubs: South Asians in Al Warsan and Jebel Ali, Europeans in Jumeirah and Al Wasl, Arabs in Business Bay and JVC, and countless others spread across the city. Lebanese and Egyptians dominate among Arab expatriates, featuring prominently in areas like Business Bay and Al Barsha. Russians, meanwhile, add another layer to the city’s cosmopolitan character.

With 203 nationalities calling Dubai home, the rental market reflects more than economic trends — it mirrors the city’s ethos of coexistence. Whether it’s an Indian family settling in JVC, a British couple choosing Al Wasl, a Russian entrepreneur in Jumeirah, or a Pakistani household in Al Warsan, each community contributes to Dubai’s vibrant social fabric. As Al Msaddi summed it up: “Dubai operates as a collection of international hubs. It’s about how people from every corner of the world have made this city their home.”