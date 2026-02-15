UAE property: Some long-term renters become home owners; here's why

Competitive pricing compared to global cities, flexible payment plans, and residency incentives such as the Golden Visa are helping nudge more UAE residents towards home ownership, according to real estate experts.

Blagoje Antic, CEO and Founder of DHG, said there is strong interest in emerging, master-planned communities with a clear long-term vision, such as Meydan Horizon and Dubai Islands. “Looking ahead to 2026, demand is moving toward communities that balance accessibility with green spaces and a more sustainable way of living,” he said.

The shift comes as buyer intent remains strong. Last month, a survey revealed that seven in 10 UAE residents plan to buy property in the next six months. The findings, based on Property Finder’s bi-monthly Market Pulse survey, gathered responses from 5,540 participants and showed that buyers expect only moderate changes in prices.

First-time buyers

That intent is increasingly translating into actual purchases, supported by government-backed initiatives aimed at making home ownership more accessible. Dubai’s First-Time Home Buyer (FTHB) Programme has enabled more than 2,000 residents to purchase their first home in the past six months, generating over Dh3.25 billion in residential property sales, according to figures from the Dubai Land Department.

Launched in July 2025 by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and DLD, the programme offers first-time buyers priority access to new projects, tailored mortgage solutions and preferential pricing.

More than 41,000 residents have registered for the programme so far, with nearly half of completed purchases made by residents who have lived in Dubai for more than five years without previously owning a home, highlighting its role in converting long-term renters into homeowners.

Focus on quality, location

Industry experts say this renewed confidence is drawing more first-time buyers and long-term residents into the market, with purchasers increasingly focused on build quality, location, developer reputation, and how well a home will hold up over time, rather than viewing property purely as an investment.

“End users are more informed and are prioritising good layouts, practical design, amenities, and strong community infrastructure,” Antic said. “One- and two-bedroom apartments remain the most in-demand, mainly due to affordability and strong rental demand, with well-planned layouts and quality finishes playing a bigger role in decision-making.”

Svetlana Vasilieva, Head of Secondary Sales at Metropolitan Premium Properties, said most first-time buyers currently have a budget range between Dh2 million and Dh3 million. She added that while some developers rarely offer incentives, others provide flexible payment plans or upfront discounts to encourage sales. “My advice to first timers is to buy with resale and long-term value in mind, not just what fits your budget today,” she said.

Affordability and space

Affordability and space remain key considerations, Vasilieva said. “Many first-time buyers are looking for larger apartments or townhouses within family-oriented communities and are willing to live further out to achieve a lower price per square foot,” she added.

In Dubai, she said buyers are most frequently enquiring about Arabian Ranches 3, The Valley, Dubai South, Nad Al Sheba and Town Square.

Elie Namaan, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said market momentum is increasingly being driven by end-users buying with intent rather than urgency. “We have noticed far more confident and deliberate first-time buyers than even a year ago,” he said. “These buyers are asking sharper questions and making decisions [after more consideration], not just around price but around how a home fits into their daily life.”

Namaan added that livability has become central to the decision-making process, with buyers prioritising thoughtful layouts, natural light, storage, walkability and a sense of community over short-term gains. “There’s a growing recognition that a first home is not just a financial milestone, but an everyday environment that needs to support work, wellbeing and long-term comfort,” he said