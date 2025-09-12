Wadan Developments opens sales gallery and unveils first landmark project - Nuvana in Dubai

The opening marks the company’s formal entry into Dubai’s competitive property market

Wadan Developments has officially opened its sales gallery in Downtown Dubai and announced the launch of its first residential community, Nuvana by Wadan, located in Dubai Islands.

The opening marks the company’s formal entry into Dubai’s competitive property market. The Sales Gallery, designed as a showcase of Wadan’s brand identity and project vision, welcomed a strong turnout of real estate professionals, investors, and prospective buyers.

Guests were also able to tour a fully furnished show apartment located within the sales gallery. The apartment highlighted the exact quality, finishes, and attention to detail that buyers can expect in Nuvana. Demonstrations of voice-controlled smart features, including Siri and Alexa integration for lighting and curtains, proved to be a highlight of the day and were well received by visitors. A detailed scale model of the development was also on display, allowing attendees to better visualise the master-planned community.

Key highlights of Nuvana include:

Modern, spacious homes with contemporary finishes and functional layouts

Community-focused amenities, including parks, walking paths, and green gathering spaces

Sustainable design principles that prioritise energy efficiency and long-term liveability

Prime location in Dubai Islands, just a five-minute walk to the beach and marina

Easy access to transit, schools, shopping, and services

Strong demand quickly followed the unveiling. By the close of the event, all available units in Nuvana had been sold, underscoring the appetite for high-quality, thoughtfully planned communities in Dubai.

Executives at Wadan described the launch as a defining milestone in establishing the company’s reputation for precision, design excellence, and long-term value. “With Nuvana, our goal is to set a new standard for how living is planned and experienced,” a spokesperson said.

Industry observers noted that the dual milestone, the opening of the sales gallery and the sell-out launch of the first development, positions Wadan as a developer to watch in the years ahead.