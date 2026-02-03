Wadan Developments marks a key milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of Cybèle

A Vision beyond luxury, guided by innovation and execution

Wadan Developments marked a defining milestone with the official groundbreaking ceremony of Cybèle at Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), reinforcing the company’s strong growth journey and long-term commitment to shaping Dubai’s evolving urban landscape.

The ceremony symbolised the transition from vision to execution, celebrating the start of construction on a project that reflects Wadan’s design-led, future-ready philosophy. Attended by senior leadership, project teams, and partners, the event highlighted Wadan Developments’ steady progress as a developer focused on quality, innovation, and delivery excellence.

Cybèle has been thoughtfully designed as a modern residential development with park-front living and villa views, featuring multiple residential floors with a strong emphasis on space efficiency, natural light, and contemporary architectural lines. The building is planned to offer a selection of well-designed residences complemented by premium lifestyle amenities, creating a balanced environment for modern urban living.

Residents of Cybèle will benefit from a range of carefully curated amenities, including a fully equipped fitness centre, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor kid’s play areas with designated babysitter, landscaped areas, and thoughtfully designed common spaces that encourage both privacy and community interaction. Every aspect of the building has been planned to align with Wadan’s commitment to functionality, elegance, and everyday comfort.

Strategically located within a well-connected and rapidly developing area of Dubai, Cybèle offers convenient access to key city destinations, business hubs, and lifestyle landmarks. The location has been selected to provide residents with both connectivity and a sense of exclusivity, an essential balance in today’s real estate market.

A defining feature of Cybèle is its integration of AI-enabled smart home technology, reinforcing Wadan Developments’ forward-looking approach. The residences are planned to include smart home systems with Wadan App that allow residents to control lighting, temperature, and essential home functions seamlessly, enhancing energy efficiency, security, and day-to-day convenience. These intelligent systems reflect Wadan’s belief that luxury today is defined not only by design, but by innovation and adaptability.

Driving the execution of Cybèle is Wadan’s in-house construction arm, Auto Link Contracting (ALC). With construction managed internally, Wadan ensures greater control over quality, timelines, and workmanship standards. ALC’s expertise allows for seamless coordination between design intent and on-site execution, ensuring that every phase of the project meets the company’s benchmarks for excellence.

The groundbreaking ceremony of Cybèle represents more than the start of construction, it reflects Wadan Development’s confidence, discipline, and vision for sustainable growth. With each project, the company continues to strengthen its identity as a developer that delivers thoughtfully designed, technologically advanced, and future-ready communities.

As Cybèle begins its construction journey, it stands as a testament to Wadan Development’s evolving legacy, one built on precision, innovation, and a clear vision beyond luxury.