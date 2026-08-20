Wadan Developments introduces Weston, its latest residential project in Dubai

The new 17-floor residential project in Dubai Land Residence Complex combines fully furnished homes, smart technology and lifestyle amenities

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Wadan Developments marks the launch of Weston, its latest residential project in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), adding another milestone to its growing portfolio in Dubai. Guided by the idea of “Designed For The Rhythm Ahead,” Weston has been thoughtfully planned to offer a comfortable, connected and well-rounded lifestyle.

The project was introduced at the Wadan Sales Gallery in Downtown Dubai, where brokers, partners, clients and industry guests gathered for the launch. The event gave guests an opportunity to explore Weston in more detail, from its residences and amenities to its location and overall concept, while connecting with the Wadan team. One of the key highlights of the launch was the Phase 1 allocation, which was completely sold out, reflecting exceptionally strong demand from buyers and channel partners. The strong response further highlighted the market’s interest in Weston following its launch.

Weston is a 17-floor residential project offering a mix of smart studio, studio, smart one-bedroom, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom residences. The homes come fully furnished, equipped and fitted, with layouts designed to make the most of the available space. Smart features are also integrated into the residences, making everyday living simpler and more convenient.

A key part of Weston is the lifestyle it offers beyond the home, with amenities thoughtfully spread across two dedicated levels, the podium (Play level) and rooftop (Sky level). The Play level is centred around recreation and outdoor activity, featuring a jogging track, mini golf, table tennis, climbing wall, trampoline, landscaped greenery and seating spaces. The Sky level is designed for wellness and relaxation, featuring an infinity pool, kids’ pool, cabana, BBQ area, an outdoor reading area, indoor gym, pilates, yoga and sauna. Together, these two levels create distinct spaces for fitness, leisure, socialising and relaxation, offering something for different ages and lifestyles.

Weston also includes spaces that make working from home easier. A co-working lounge and soundproof mobile offices provide residents with dedicated areas to work, take calls or hold meetings without having to leave the building.

Technology is a key part of the Weston experience, led by the AI-powered Wadan App, which gives residents a smarter and more convenient way to manage and stay connected to their homes. The project also brings together technology and products from globally recognised brands including Apple, Bosch, Laufen, IW, UniFi and Amazon, adding greater connectivity, convenience and functionality to everyday living.

The location in DLRC keeps residents connected to key areas across Dubai. Weston is around five minutes from the future Dubai Metro Blue Line, as well as nearby schools, hospitals and clinics. Silicon Central Mall is approximately six minutes away, while Global Village and Academic City are around ten minutes from the project. Dubai Outlet Mall is approximately 15 minutes away and Downtown Dubai can be reached in around 20 minutes.

For Wadan Developments, Weston is about creating a home that works around the way people actually live. From starting the day with a workout and finding a comfortable space to work, to spending time with family or simply having a place to unwind, the project has been planned around the different moments that make up everyday life.

With Weston, Wadan continues to bring its “A Vision Beyond Luxury” philosophy to life, creating homes that go beyond design to offer comfort, functionality and a better everyday living experience.