Visionary leadership: Faruh Kurbanov puts DIA Properties on the global investment map

DIA Properties is reshaping Dubai’s real estate market while expanding globally through investor roadshows, exclusive projects, and a vision combining lifestyle comfort with strong returns

Faruh Kurbanov, founder of DIA Properties and a developer with a completed portfolio of more than 783,000 sq. m, is actively expanding the brand on the international stage. As a subsidiary of DIA Holding, the company focuses on modern architecture and investment-oriented projects.

Founded in 2024, DIA Properties quickly established itself in Dubai’s competitive real estate market thanks to a blend of architectural excellence and investment appeal. The company’s philosophy combines residential comfort with financial efficiency, catering to both end-users and global investors.

At the core of its growth strategy lies the 5+5 programme, which aims to position DIA Properties among Dubai’s top five developers within five years. This approach is rooted in high design standards and a commitment to delivering stable returns for investors.

As part of its international expansion, DIA Properties will soon conduct its first overseas investor roadshows in Barcelona and Moscow. These events will highlight the company’s development philosophy, the outlook of Dubai’s property market, and new opportunities within DIA Holding’s diversified portfolio. The roadshows are also designed to establish direct dialogue with international investors and provide exclusive access to early-stage projects.

The company’s flagship project in Dubai is Luz Ora, a boutique development on Dubai Islands that offers a resort-inspired lifestyle. The project features waterfront living with direct beach access and proximity to urban infrastructure. Backed by a 70/30 payment plan, Luz Ora is scheduled for handover in Q2 2027 and offers projected returns of up to 14% annually - a combination of attractive design, practical layouts, and competitive pricing within the Dubai Islands community.

“Luz Ora is not just a residential project. It is our strategic statement of intent in Dubai,” said Kurbanov. “By implementing the 5+5 strategy, we aim to shape the city’s future while creating meaningful investment opportunities for our international audience.”

As DIA Properties begins its first phase of international promotion, the company invites global investors to explore the evolving opportunities in Dubai’s real estate sector and join the next chapter of its growth journey. With limited availability, early participation ensures strategic advantages.

