Unlock exclusive offers and discover your dream home at Metropolitan Capital Real Estate’s UAE Property Expo

Meet 25+ top UAE developers and unlock exclusive offers at the three-day Abu Dhabi event

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE), a leading full-service real estate agency in the capital, is set to host a three-day property event in Abu Dhabi from November 7 to 9, 2025, at the Ritz Carlton, Abu Dhabi.

The highly anticipated three-day property exhibition will bring together over 25 of the UAE’s top developers, showcasing a diverse range of premium properties and new launches across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah.

End users seeking their ideal home and investors looking for the next great opportunity will be able to reserve their preferred property units directly at the event with special offers available exclusively for attendees.

Participating developers include Modon, Arada Development, Beyond, Ohana Real Estate Development, RAK Properties, DAMAC, Sobha Realty, Eagle Hills Development among others. Properties on display will span prime destinations such as Al Jurf, Hudayriyat Island and Al Marjan Island.

“We’re excited to bring together some of the most prominent developers in the UAE under one roof,” said Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate. “This event gives both investors and end users a unique opportunity to explore new projects, secure exclusive deals and gain insights into the market from top real estate professionals. With Abu Dhabi’s real estate transaction value doubling over the summer, demand for quality properties has never been stronger, making this the perfect time to discover high-potential investments and make confident, informed decisions about properties with strong potential for capital growth and rental returns.”

In addition to property showcases, attendees can benefit from 1-on-1 consultations with experienced MCRE real estate experts, who will provide personalized advice on investment opportunities and portfolio diversification. The event will also feature free consultations on UAE residency visas and business setup, offering attendees a comprehensive guide to living and investing in the Emirates.

To register for the event, please visit: https://expo.abu-dhabi.realestate/