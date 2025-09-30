UAE’s proptech sector set to triple in value amid realty innovation

The UAE’s fast-evolving property technology sector is poised for exponential growth as digital transformation reshapes the nation’s real estate landscape.

From artificial intelligence (AI) to blockchain, and from virtual reality (VR) to the Internet of Things (IoT), PropTech is becoming a key pillar of the UAE’s ambition to lead global innovation in smart urban living.

According to new data from market research firm Research and Markets, the UAE’s PropTech industry — valued at Dh2.24 billion in 2024 — is projected to surge to Dh5.69 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 17.49 per cent. The expansion is being fuelled by rising demand for data-driven property management, digital transactions, and immersive visualization tools that improve accuracy and transparency while cutting costs and delivery times.

Industry analysts say PropTech is no longer a niche segment but a transformative force reshaping the entire real estate value chain — from planning and construction to sales and post-handover management. “From immersive Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality walkthroughs to AI-driven analytics, these new technologies are redefining how real estate is bought, sold, and built in the UAE,” said Georges Calas, CEO of Lifesize Plans Dubai, an Australian-based global leader in architectural visualization.

Lifesize Plans, which entered the UAE market in 2023, allows developers, architects, and clients to walk through life-sized, 1:1 scale projections of architectural blueprints before construction begins. The technology provides a tactile and immersive experience that reduces design errors and accelerates decision-making — an essential advantage in a market known for rapid project execution and high-value developments.

The use of VR and AR in construction and design is becoming more widespread as developers seek efficiency gains and enhanced client engagement. Experts say the technology’s ability to visualize complex designs in real-world dimensions before a single brick is laid is revolutionizing project management. It is also helping attract foreign investors who see the UAE’s PropTech ecosystem as a benchmark for modern, tech-enabled real estate development.

The momentum behind PropTech mirrors the broader surge in the UAE’s real estate market, which continues to post record performance. In Dubai alone, property transactions crossed Dh455 billion in the first half of 2025, according to the Dubai Land Department, reflecting the strong appetite for both residential and commercial assets. A growing share of these deals now involves digital platforms, smart contracts, and blockchain-based property records — key indicators of the sector’s technological maturity.

Analysts also point to a wave of venture capital and corporate investments in UAE-based PropTech startups. GlobalData recently reported that the Middle East has seen a fivefold increase in PropTech funding since 2020, with the UAE accounting for nearly 60 per cent of total regional inflows. Flagship initiatives like Dubai’s Paperless Strategy, the Smart Dubai program, and Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 tech ecosystem have further accelerated adoption.

Jayakrishnan Bhaskar, director Ozon Marketing, said with its bold embrace of digital innovation and policy support for emerging technologies, the UAE is “on track to not only triple the value of its PropTech market by 2030 but also boost its status as one of the world’s leading smart real estate hubs.”

Major developers such as Emaar, Aldar, and Sobha Realty are increasingly integrating PropTech solutions to streamline customer experiences — from AI-powered property recommendations and virtual tours to digital mortgage processing and maintenance tracking. PropTech firms like Bayut, Property Finder, and SmartCrowd are also expanding rapidly, offering investors real-time data analytics and fractional property ownership options through regulated digital platforms.

Industry observers believe that the UAE’s commitment to smart and sustainable urban development — aligned with the “We the UAE 2031” vision — will ensure the PropTech sector remains central to economic diversification and innovation. As global interest in the UAE property market grows, technology is expected to become the decisive factor in maintaining competitiveness and long-term investor confidence.