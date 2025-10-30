UAE real estate market to remain stable as experts predict ‘good time’ ahead

The UAE’s real estate market will remain stable and show steady growth, real estate experts have said speaking at the International Real Estate Investment Summit (IREIS) in Ras Al Khaimah. They said strong government initiatives, growing population, and steady inflow of investments are driving confidence among developers and investors.

The event, organised by Cityscape, brought together officials, developers, and investors to discuss the UAE’s property landscape and future trends. Speakers highlighted that the real estate boom seen across the emirates is not a temporary surge but a well-planned growth strategy.

Ramy Zaghloul, chief development officer at Aldar Investments, said the government deserves credit for the transformation happening across the country. “We cannot thank the government enough for the initiatives and investments taking place across the UAE,” he said. “Projects like museums, new attractions, and better connectivity in and between emirates are helping all markets grow. They build trust in the economy and increase demand for real estate.”

He explained that demand is still higher than supply in most emirates, which is causing property prices to rise in both new projects and resale markets. “Since supply hasn’t caught up with demand, prices in the secondary market are starting to go up,” he said. “Across every emirate, the government is delivering on its promises. Demand is strong, prices are increasing, and property values continue to appreciate.”

Experts noted that this growth is not a bubble but a result of real demand. “Property prices may rise or remain steady, but it’s certainly not a bubble,” he said. “Population growth across the emirates is at record levels, and foreign investments keep coming in. The government’s efforts are helping the market handle the new supply.”

He added that the UAE property market has matured and no longer faces the ups and downs seen elsewhere. “The UAE is not like other markets that rise fast and then crash,” he said. “Even if growth slows, the market will stay stable. With more people moving here and continued investment, I believe the good times are still ahead.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatani, CEO of Deyaar said that the financial position of major real estate developers is strong and will show positive results in the coming years. “I believe the outlook is good for public-listed companies and developers. They already have a strong pipeline of projects, and their revenues will stay healthy for the next couple of years,” he said.

Al Qatani noted that that several big hospitality projects will further boost tourism and business in the UAE. “There are major developments coming up in the hospitality sector that will strengthen the market and attract more tourists. As more people visit and settle in the country, we can expect many new small and medium businesses to start here,” he said.

He also dismissed any talk of a property bubble, saying that population growth is driving real demand. “I don’t believe there’s a bubble,” Al Qatani said. “If you look at the population growth across the emirates, it clearly supports the market. The UAE’s real estate sector is completely different from others.”