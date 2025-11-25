UAE real estate booms as country emerges as a magnet for global wealthy

The UAE has firmly established itself as a migration hotspot for the world’s super-rich, with more than 9,800 millionaires relocating to the country in 2025 alone, according to Henley & Partners.

Investor-friendly policies, tax efficiency, and world-class infrastructure have transformed Dubai into one of the most future-ready luxury markets globally. This influx of high-net-worth individuals is fueling unprecedented demand for ultra-luxury real estate, positioning Dubai alongside global capitals like New York and London.

Against this backdrop, Sunteck Realty Ltd, one of India’s most prominent luxury developers, has announced its entry into the UAE with the launch of Sunteck International, headquartered in Dubai. Sunteck has announced an ambitious pipeline of Dh15 billion worth of projects in the UAE over the next three years, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region. Several multi-billion-dirham developments are already under evaluation, with key announcements slated for early 2026.

Sunteck Realty is recognised as one of India’s most financially robust and quality-driven developers, backed by triple ISO certifications and a disciplined financial framework, including a Net Debt-to-Equity ratio of 0.04x and a AA long-term credit rating.

The company unveiled its inaugural project — a prime land parcel in Downtown Dubai, just steps from the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall. Unlike conventional launches that showcase towers and masterplans, Sunteck opted for a “location-first” reveal, underscoring its confidence in the exclusivity and long-term value of this last major development opportunity in the district.

The flagship Downtown Dubai development carries an estimated Dh5 billion GDV, and aims to redefine ultra-luxury living through contemporary design, precision craftsmanship, and curated exclusivity. The project will also feature branded residences in collaboration with leading global hospitality brands, with further details expected soon.

Kamal Khetan, Chairman & Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd, said: “Among the world’s greatest luxury capitals including New York, London, Miami and Singapore, Dubai stood out as the unequivocal choice for our international debut. Few cities have demonstrated such a decisive, sustained rise in luxury real estate. It wasn’t simply an attractive market, but the only market that matched our aspirations.”

Explaining the timing of the move, Khetan added: “Dubai is, very frankly, the best real estate market in the world right now, especially for super luxury. Many high-net-worth individuals are relocating here, and the UAE offers volumes, pricing, and margins that are unparalleled. We are here to break the ceiling of what ultra-luxury can mean, creating spaces that transcend what exists today.”

Khetan remains bullish about the region’s potential. “Dubai offers volumes, pricing, and margins that are unparalleled. We explored other markets, including the UK, but many millionaires are leaving Europe and considering the UAE instead. Dubai, and the UAE as a whole, provides the most attractive growth story. Prices in Dubai per square foot are still lower than many developed global cities, leaving room for further growth,” he said.