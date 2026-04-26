RAK property market records Dh12.4 billion sales as off-plan dominates 85% of deals

Ras Al Khaimah’s residential market recorded Dh12.4 billion in sales across 6,600 transactions in 2025, with off-plan properties accounting for 85 per cent of deals, according to a report by property consultant Cavendish Maxwell.

While total sales declined year-on-year due to fewer new project launches, prices for both apartments and villas continued to rise, alongside steady rental growth. Apartment prices increased 13.4 per cent year-on-year, with villa prices up 9.7 per cent.

The report showed that 1,200 new homes were delivered in the emirate in 2025, with another 1,300 set to enter the market this year. An additional 1,900 are planned for 2027, followed by a sharp rise in 2028, when 5,200 new properties are expected, according to the property consultant. In total, 8,400 residential units are scheduled over the next three years.

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At the end of the year, the average cost of an off-plan unit was Dh1.98 million, while a ready home cost an average of Dh1.16 million.

Fewer launches, higher rents

Although macroeconomic conditions, such as the emirate’s GDP and the number of free zone licenses, remained strong, RAK’s total residential sales declined year-on-year, largely due to fewer new project launches than in 2024. Off-plan sales were 17.2 per cent lower, with ready property deals down 18.7 per cent, the research shows.

Moreover, rental rates rose, with annual apartment leases up 10.2 per cent and villas 8.7 per cent against a backdrop of continued business formation and investment activity and a growing residential population.

Yousir Habib, Cavendish Maxwell’s associate director, said that despite the moderation, the emirate’s “underlying fundamentals stayed strong, with prices rising for both sales and rentals, reflecting continued investor and end-user interest in the emirate’s expanding portfolio of waterfront developments, branded residences, lifestyle offerings and competitive pricing.”

Wynn Al Marjan to drive demand

The 8,400 new properties expected to come between now and 2028, Habib added, is attributed to continued enhancements in the emirate’s infrastructure, connectivity, and amenities, which are attracting and retaining residents.

“The Wynn Al Marjan Island, scheduled to open in spring 2027, is expected to be key to demand by boosting tourism, creating new jobs and generating additional demand for housing,” he said.

Construction on the long-awaited “integrated gaming resort”, as it is called, paused momentarily during the start of the US-Israel-Iran war in early March, but has since resumed.

The US-based operator said that the Dh18.7 billion resort is on schedule to open early next year after topping out in the fourth quarter of 2025.