UAE landlords can now check tenants’ credit scores with consent before leasing

Private landlords in the UAE can now check the credit scores of their potential tenants through the Etihad Credit Bureau.

Under the new Tenant Screening system, landlords can request a tenant’s credit score, but the information will only be shared if the tenant agrees via the UAE PASS digital identity system.

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The new service is expected to improve confidence in real estate transactions and make financial decisions safer and faster.

The bureau has also upgraded its cheque clearance tool using artificial intelligence. The tool allows users to scan cheques and assess the likelihood of them being cleared, based on credit data.

The tenant screening feature and other credit services are available through the Etihad Credit Bureau app and website.

The service was developed in partnership with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Digital Dubai.

“By integrating the sharing of trusted credit data through the UAE PASS platform, along with enhancing cheque scanning with AI, we continue to boost transparency and confidence through new use cases in key sectors,” said Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director-General of Etihad Credit Bureau.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said UAE PASS has evolved into a cornerstone of the UAE’s digital trust infrastructure, extending beyond digital identity to enable secure consent management and trusted data exchange.

“This integration demonstrates how unified digital infrastructure can unlock new service models that connect key sectors, enhance confidence in digital transactions, and reinforce a seamlessly integrated government ecosystem. It is particularly impactful in vital sectors such as real estate, where trust, speed, and transparency are essential,” he added.

Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said the initiative reflects the critical role of integrating national digital infrastructure with financial and credit services to develop advanced digital solutions that drive transaction efficiency and strengthen trust and transparency in the real estate sector.

“Leveraging UAE PASS as a secure consent management platform is in line with the UAE’s vision of building an interconnected digital ecosystem that enables trusted data exchange and empowers individuals and institutions to access seamless, efficient services. This collaboration between government entities and the financial sector further underscores the UAE’s commitment to advancing innovative digital business models that support the digital economy and advance the goals of digital transformation, digital governance, and the UAE’s future vision,” he added.