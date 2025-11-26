UAE homebuyers can now check monthly mortgage instantly while browsing property

Buying a home in the UAE has been simplified: Bayut and Dubizzle have partnered with Prypco, allowing users to see instant mortgage details with every property listed on the platforms.

The new feature gives buyers an immediate idea of how much they would pay every month, based on the property they are viewing. Instead of visiting multiple banks or calculators, users can now browse a home and check its repayment estimate in one click.

The companies said that this will save time, remove confusion, and help residents make faster, more confident decisions. Every listing will feature a fully branded mortgage section where users can instantly calculate repayments and view personalised finance options based on their budget.

The agreement was signed in Dubai Design District by Amira Sajwani, founder and CEO of Prypco, and Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and Dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group Mena. They said the partnership is a major step toward creating a smoother, more transparent property-buying experience in the UAE.

Haider Khan said the goal is to make property buying smarter and more user-friendly by solving one of the biggest challenges buyers face — understanding affordability.

“Technology should remove barriers, not add complexity,” he said, adding that this partnership will help create a more connected and future-ready real estate ecosystem.

Amira Sajwani said the collaboration brings Prypco’s mission of accessibility and transparency to a wider audience. “We want to simplify the home-buying journey for everyone,” she said. “By placing finance information next to the property, we are giving people clarity from the very first step.”

The move supports the UAE’s vision to be a global leader in PropTech, smart living, and digital real estate services. With this new feature, browsing property online becomes more like shopping; buyers see the home, understand the cost, and explore finance options all in one place.