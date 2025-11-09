UAE furniture market embraces local innovation as demand for customisation soars

The UAE’s furniture market is undergoing a transformation, fuelled by a construction boom, hospitality expansion, and a growing appetite for bespoke interiors. As developers and consumers increasingly seek tailored, multifunctional solutions, local manufacturers are stepping up to meet the demand—ushering in a new era of design-led, sustainable furniture production.

“The fitted furniture industry is evolving toward multifunctional and customised designs that cater to specific consumer needs and space,” said Anuj Jain, CEO of Sobha Furniture. “The market is clearly leaning away from a one-size-fits-all approach.”

This shift is further amplified by the “Made in the Emirates” movement, which is reshaping procurement behaviour across the real estate and design sectors. “Developers and design firms are increasingly prioritising local manufacturers who can guarantee shorter delivery cycles, cost efficiency, and sustainability compliance,” Jain added.

Sobha Furniture, a subsidiary of the Sobha Group, is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation. While furniture manufacturing has long been part of founder PNC Menon’s vision, Jain said the company’s launch was accelerated by “the gap in the market for a brand capable of delivering unmatched quality, precision, and design, at scale and on time.”

To meet this challenge, Sobha Furniture has embraced Industry 4.0 technologies, building a future-ready manufacturing ecosystem that integrates smart robotics, advanced automation, and data-driven processes. “Our Cabinetry Plant, designed to European standards and guided by Lean Manufacturing principles, operates on a Batch Size 1 production model,” Jain explained. “This allows us to manufacture fully customised products, one at a time, with remarkable speed and accuracy.”

The company’s Milan-based Design Studio plays a pivotal role in shaping its global identity. “Milan, the heart of global furniture design, inspires the creative vision of Sobha Furniture,” said Jain. “It’s where Italian heritage, artistry, and innovation converge to shape our brand’s global design identity.”

Sobha’s expansion plans are equally ambitious. The company is preparing to open its flagship showroom, The Gallery, at The S in Dubai, offering customers a curated space to experience its premium furnishing solutions. By next year, it will launch a 53,000 sqm manufacturing hub in Dubai Industrial City—its largest and most advanced facility to date.

“This factory is setting a new benchmark for large-scale production across the Middle East, India, and Africa,” Jain said. “Our five-year plan includes diversifying into upholstery and expanding into the B2C market, evolving Sobha Furniture into a global lifestyle brand.”

Sustainability remains a core pillar of the company’s strategy. “Across all our factories, we integrate eco-friendly practices by promoting the usage of FSC-certified woods and non-toxic finishes,” Jain noted. The upcoming Dubai facility is also on track to achieve LEED Platinum certification, incorporating solar panels, grey water treatment, and energy-efficient systems.