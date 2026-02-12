UAE businesses can now bid for commercial units in 2 Abu Dhabi districts

Emirati-owned businesses registered under the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) can now submit a proposal to operate in Khalifa City and Mohamed Bin Zayed City.

Done in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), a new tender under the ‘Mustaha’ programme was announced on Thursday, which will open from February 12 until March 30, 2025. Tenders are invitations by the government/public sector to select the best bid for executing a project or providing a specific service.

Businesses owned by Emiratis and registered with ADDED can participate in this bid by submitting their proposals on the ADIO website, under the Request for Proposals section and checking the submission guidelines via the Investment Map.

Rare investment opportunity

The two locations, Khalifa City and Mohamed Bin Zayed City, represent a rare investment opportunity for these businesses since availability of commercial land is limited. Khalifa City has an area of approximately 1,000 square metres while Mohamed Bin Zayed City around 1,393 square metres. Within these two districts, the commercial markets will contribute to supporting local communities by offering high-quality retail and service facilities that cater to the daily needs of residents.



Invitations to bid made by governmental entities are made public and follow a clear set of guidelines that bidders must follow. In order to be able to bid for government contracts, all bidders must register on the respective eProcurement system.