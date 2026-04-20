Tiger Properties sets Sesilia Tower handover for April 20, unveils 2026 delivery pipeline

JVT project to be handed over this month, with Alburs, Lilium, Altay, Renad and Volga scheduled for completion through 2026

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Tiger Properties has announced the official handover date of Sesilia Tower, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Dubai, scheduled for April 20, 2026, as part of its plan to deliver a series of residential projects throughout the year.

The company confirmed that this milestone aligns with its strategy to deliver projects on a consistent basis, reinforcing its commitment to timely delivery, construction excellence, and customer satisfaction.

Sesilia Tower is a residential development comprising 36 floors and offering 360 units, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, catering to a wide range of residents and investors. The project features a variety of lifestyle amenities, including a swimming pool, barbecue area, kids’ play area, and a fully equipped gym, enhancing the overall living experience.

Strategically located in JVT, the tower provides strong connectivity and is approximately 10 minutes from Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), 15 minutes from Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates, 17 minutes from Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), and 20 minutes from Dubai Mall, ensuring easy access to key destinations across the city.

Tiger Properties also revealed its upcoming delivery schedule, with Alburs set for handover in May 2026, followed by Lilium and Altay in early July 2026. Additionally, Renad and Volga are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Through these developments, Tiger Properties continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE real estate market by delivering high-quality residential projects that meet the expectations of both investors and end-users, in line with Dubai’s vision for modern and sustainable urban living.