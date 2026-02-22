The rising star of Dubai real estate - IND Global Realty awarded by Emaar, Aldar, and Deyaar for 2025

Growth, governance, and positioning in Dubai’s property advisory sector

Dubai's real estate industry does not hand out credibility easily. In a market shaped by decades-old brokerages and fiercely competitive advisory firms, new entrants typically spend years proving their worth before earning the trust of developers, let alone their awards. That makes IND Global Realty's story worth telling.

Founded three years ago, the Dubai-based property advisory and consulting firm has grown at a pace that raises eyebrows in a sector accustomed to slow-burn success stories. With more than 160 sales professionals across offices in Business Bay and Al Barsha, the company has built an operational footprint that most firms take half a decade to establish - recording a Gross Transaction Value of Dh1.5 billion last year, a figure that reflects genuine investor confidence rather than just volume. Leadership expects that number to double in the year ahead. Remarkably, the firm has achieved all of this completely bootstrapped.

Behind this trajectory is Meet, founder and CEO of IND Global Realty. A young entrepreneur from Surat, Gujarat, Meet has built the firm on vision, relentless hard work, and a rare ability to attract and retain talent. Just three years into his Dubai journey, he has demonstrated the kind of leadership that transforms a startup into a market force - and it is increasingly difficult to discuss IND Global Realty's rise without acknowledging the man driving it.

But the financial performance, impressive as it is, may not be the headline that matters most.

In 2025, IND Global Realty received awards and formal recognition from three of Dubai's most prominent developers - Emaar, Aldar, and Deyaar. Emaar, the government-backed developer behind Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa district, bestowed upon them its highest honour - the Excellence Partner Award. Aldar, Abu Dhabi's flagship government-linked developer with a rapidly expanding UAE-wide presence, ranked IND Global Realty third in the whole of Dubai - an extraordinary achievement for a firm of its age. Deyaar, backed by Dubai Islamic Bank, rounds out a trio that spans both government and private development at the highest level.

For a firm barely three years old to earn recognition from all three - and at this level - is validation that money cannot simply buy. These developers evaluate agency partners rigorously. Sales performance matters, but so does conduct, client care, and whether deals that close today do not become complaints tomorrow. Being ranked third in Dubai by Aldar while simultaneously receiving Emaar's Excellence Partner Award signals something more deliberate than rapid growth alone.

The company traces this back to an advisory model that distances itself from the transactional culture that can define property sales. Rather than pushing product, the firm emphasises informed guidance - walking clients through project specifics, payment structures, and regulatory details that often catch investors off guard. A significant portion of its client base consists of Non-Resident Indian investors, a group playing an increasingly influential role in Dubai's cross-border property activity. For this demographic, advisory firms that cut through complexity with clarity rather than a sales pitch tend to win lasting loyalty.

Transparency is a working principle here, not a marketing line. Clients who receive honest assessments from the outset are less likely to feel misled and more likely to return - or refer others. In an industry where inflated projections have historically strained buyer-broker relationships, that consistency carries real weight.

The challenges ahead are not trivial. Rapid growth has a way of exposing cracks in training, culture, and service delivery. The firms that sustain early momentum are those that invest as heavily in internal discipline as they do in sales targets.

With Dh1.5 billion in transactions behind it and ambitions to double that figure, IND Global Realty enters its next phase carrying credibility earned the hard way - not through marketing, but through being chosen, at the highest level, by the UAE's most respected developers.

Three years in, the firm has made a compelling case for itself. What Meet and his team do with this momentum will determine whether a fast start becomes a lasting legacy.