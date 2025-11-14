Stage Properties to host UAE’s largest open house with ‘Grand Property Show’ from Nov 22 to 23

Featuring world-class off plan properties by 25+ leading developers, the show is the one stop destination to explore Dubai’s most exciting real estate investment opportunities

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Stage Properties, Dubai’s leading property agency, has announced the Grand Property Show 2025, the largest open house event to be hosted in the UAE featuring the largest breadth of world-class real estate assets in the city.

To be held from November 22–23, at Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, the Grand Property Show is designed as a one-stop destination for UAE residents and buyers by convening over 25 of Dubai’s leading developers and showcasing the city’s most exciting residential projects. The event will feature premium property launches and exclusive offers tailored for off‑plan homebuyers and investors, helping attendees secure compelling real estate investment opportunities in Dubai.

The must-attend event offers visitors several benefits including exclusive offers on off‑plan properties, exclusive payment plans and limited-time developer incentives. Registration is free with advance sign‑up, as only limited walk‑ins are available. Residents and interested investors can secure their preferred time slots via Stage Properties’ official channels and learn more about off‑plan opportunities and exclusive offers.

Ghassan Saliba, founder and CEO of Stage Properties, said: “Dubai’s real estate market is extremely robust and rewards disciplined, long‑term investment strategies. By bringing more than 25 leading developers under one roof, we are assuring homeowners and investors exclusive access to world-class project launches, a wide array of off‑plan inventory and value‑driven payment plans. This builds on our long-term relationships with leading developers and will enable visitors to secure the city’s most attractive real estate investment opportunities and ensure value creation.”

Across two days, attendees can explore a diverse range of apartments, townhouses, and villas from top developers; exclusive offers structured for different budgets and timelines; access exclusive event‑only offers and incentives on off‑plan properties; and receive personalised guidance from Stage Properties’ advisors on financing, community selection, and investment strategies - all in one venue and one weekend.

“Our goal is to make the home‑buying journey simpler, more transparent and more rewarding for UAE residents,” added Saliba. “Whether they are searching for affordable luxury to live in, diversifying their real estate investment portfolio, or exploring exclusive payment plans, the Show has them all.”

The event reinforces Stage Properties' role as a trusted connector in Dubai’s real estate ecosystem, bridging local buyer demand with high‑quality supply from leading developers. It also serves as a curated hub for homebuyers seeking off‑plan choices, exclusive offers, and data‑driven advice on real estate investment.

With dedicated sessions for families, first‑time homebuyers, and seasoned investors, the Grand Property Show focuses on clarity, convenience and value, helping the UAE residents make confident decisions regarding property purchase.