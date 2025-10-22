Sobha Realty unveils AquaCrest in Downtown UAQ development

Sobha Realty has unveiled Sobha AquaCrest, the second residential cluster within its visionary Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty masterplan — a $20 billion coastal destination set to redefine the architectural and lifestyle landscape of Umm Al Quwain.

Spanning 25 million square feet with 7km of beachfront and 11km of coastline, the landmark development is among the most ambitious masterplans in the Northern Emirates. Once completed, Downtown UAQ will be home to more than 150,000 residents and offer a vibrant mix of luxury homes, retail boulevards, marinas, hotels, leisure zones, and offices — all crafted around Sobha Realty’s hallmark precision and sustainable design ethos.

The newly launched Sobha AquaCrest is a five-tower cluster featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes, with handover scheduled for June 2029. The project blends contemporary architecture with coastal tranquility, offering panoramic sea views, double-glazed façades for insulation, energy-efficient HVAC systems, district cooling, EV charging stations, and eco-friendly building materials — all designed to ensure lower energy use and a healthier living environment.

Francis Alfred, managing director of Sobha Realty, said the project represents the next phase in the company’s mission to expand its footprint across the UAE while maintaining a commitment to quality and sustainability.

“Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty is envisioned as a new urban landmark — a vibrant, self-contained city that integrates modern design, sustainability, and coastal beauty. Sobha AquaCrest marks the next chapter in this vision, bringing together architectural excellence and beachfront serenity to create a truly distinctive community,” Alfred said.

“With AquaCrest, Sobha Realty reinforces its reputation as one of the UAE’s most trusted luxury developers — blending craftsmanship, foresight, and sustainable design to create destinations that harmonise modern living with the natural beauty of the Emirates’ coastline,” property consultant V.S. Bijukumar said.

More than half of Downtown UAQ is dedicated to open and green spaces, with landscaped parks, jogging tracks, and beach promenades fostering an active, nature-connected lifestyle. Designed as a next-generation mobility hub, the community will also include future infrastructure for air and water taxis, promoting sustainable connectivity across the emirate.

The wider masterplan will host a cultural and leisure ecosystem including an Art and Design District, a Marine Experience Center, Wellness Park, multiple marinas, retail and dining promenades, and an open-air amphitheatre — envisioned to make Umm Al Quwain a cultural and tourism magnet.

Sobha Realty’s broader expansion into the Northern Emirates also includes Sobha Siniya Island, another eco-sensitive coastal development that allocates 60 per cent of its land to protected mangroves, green zones, and open habitats. Together, Siniya Island and Downtown UAQ are projected to contribute nearly 30 per cent of the company’s total sales this year, with combined sales expected to reach Dh12 billion.