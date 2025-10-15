Sobha Realty unveils 109-storey SkyParks on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai

Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road is set to welcome a new architectural marvel — Sobha SkyParks, a soaring 109-storey tower that will rank among the UAE’s five tallest developments and stand as the tallest creation in Sobha Realty’s portfolio.

Rising about 450 metres, the ultra-luxury project promises to blend art, engineering, and lifestyle into a single vertical masterpiece.

Sobha Realty said the launch of SkyParks represents a defining moment in its journey to shape Dubai’s next-generation skyline. Designed around the company’s philosophy of “The Art of Detail,” the tower’s striking form features five interlinked sub-towers, creating a sleek, linear silhouette framed by glass façades and inset balconies.

Each of the 684 residences offers panoramic views of Sheikh Zayed Road, the Palm Jumeirah, and the Arabian Gulf, combining scale and craftsmanship with modern sophistication.

Ravi Menon, chairman of Sobha Group, described the launch as a “testament to Sobha’s excellence and meticulous attention to detail.” He said SkyParks “pushes the boundaries of luxury and innovation,” reflecting the group’s vision to redefine urban living in Dubai’s most dynamic corridor.

With SkyParks, Sobha Realty once again demonstrates its mastery of vertical craftsmanship and forward-looking design. Following landmark projects such as Sobha Hartland and Sobha Siniya Island, this new tower reinforces the brand’s position as one of the UAE’s most visionary developers — crafting not just residences, but experiences that rise far above convention, the developer said.

What sets SkyParks apart are its four themed SkyParks, each spanning six storeys — a first-of-its-kind vertical leisure experience. The Adventure Zone SkyParks will feature family play areas and padel courts; the Active Life SkyParks will house multi-level fitness circuits and wellness terraces; while the Lush Life SkyParks will offer zen gardens, reflexology paths, and glass pavilions suspended hundreds of metres above the ground.

Crowning the tower at nearly 350 metres, the Luxe Life SkyParks will host an infinity pool and resort-inspired terrace with floating beds — turning relaxation into a sky-high spectacle.

Strategically located along Dubai’s main arterial spine, Sobha SkyParks offers seamless access to Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Business Bay, Dubai Design District, Dubai Marina, and Jumeirah, ensuring unmatched convenience and connectivity. The project also underscores Dubai’s growing status as a global hub for high-rise living, design excellence, and premium real estate investment.