Sobha Realty targets record 6,819 home handovers in Dubai as delivery focus sharpens

Dubai-based developer Sobha Realty plans to hand over 6,819 residential units across five major projects in 2026, marking the largest annual delivery programme in its history and highlighting the growing importance of project completion in the emirate’s buoyant property market.

The developer said the units, spread across Sobha Hartland, Sobha Hartland II, Sobha Reserve, Sobha One and Verde by Sobha, carry a combined sales value of about Dh21.6 billion. The value of the planned handovers exceeds the total value of all the company’s previous deliveries combined, according to the firm.

The announcement comes as Dubai’s residential market continues to attract investors and end-users, with delivery capability increasingly becoming a key consideration for buyers seeking certainty on project completion timelines.

“Delivering over 6,000 units in a single year is a testament to Sobha Realty’s unwavering commitment to excellence, precision and customer satisfaction,” said Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty.

The company said its in-house development model, known as Backward Integration, allows it to control key stages of the construction process, including design, engineering, construction and finishing. The approach is intended to provide greater control over quality and delivery schedules.

“Our unique Backward Integration model enables us to maintain complete control over every stage of the development process, from design and engineering to construction and finishing, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency across our communities,” Alfred said.

The planned handovers build on what the company described as a record year in 2025, when it reported Dh30 billion in sales, representing a 30 per cent increase from the previous year. Sobha Realty attributed the growth to sustained demand for its luxury residential developments.

Looking ahead, the developer said it is expanding through a portfolio of 16 masterplans in the UAE, including the Dh50 billion Sobha Sanctuary project in Dubai and Sobha City, a planned Dh40 billion development that will mark its entry into the Abu Dhabi market.