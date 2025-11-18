Skyloov lights up Ain Dubai at the world’s biggest game show

A dynamic fusion of crowd energy, brand innovation and next-generation real estate leadership at Dubai Blue Waters biggest event

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Skyloov, the fastest-growing real estate platform in the UAE, left a big impression on the skyline when the company’s iconic logo was projected on Ain Dubai - the world’s largest observation wheel - during ARN’s world's biggest game show, the blockbuster entertainment event that gathered the crowds at Dubai Blue Waters.

The presence of Skyloov property portal as an official sponsor really helped to create a spectacular experience for all, in which fun, creativity, and togetherness were wonderfully fused. Ain Dubai turned into the venue for the interactive game pods, where more than 1,800 players entered the competition and fought with the dynamic quizzes and challenges for the Dh100,000 cash prizes.

Skyloov’s amazing presence all over the skyline matched the company's bravado vision and unyielding devotion to transforming the UAE real estate through technology, connectivity, and empowerment.

“Watching the Skyloov logo illuminate Ain Dubai during such a landmark event is a defining milestone for our journey,” said Dr Abdalaziz Albawardi, chairman of Skyloov. "While we proceed with our property technology transformation, this event perfectly illustrates our ambitions of uniting people through creativity, fun, and significant interaction."

Skyloov also extended exclusive invitations to its trusted broker partners, giving them not only the access but also the opportunity to compete in the legendary Ain Dubai pods. The evening turned out to be a colourful mix of race, fun, and party - up to the shining Dubai skyline.

The collaboration with ARN and Ain Dubai further strengthens Skyloov’s dedication to pushing boundaries - from digital real estate innovation to large-scale brand experiences that unite communities and shape the future of the property market.