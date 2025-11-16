Sharjah’s green realty boom accelerates as Beeah’s Khalid bin Sultan City Phase 1 sells out

Sharjah’s rapidly expanding real estate market has added another milestone with the sell-out of Phase 1 of Khalid bin Sultan City, Beeah’s flagship mixed-use development and its first major entry into the property sector.

The strong buyer response, with one of the residential clusters fully sold during the launch event at Beeah’s headquarters, reinforces the emirate’s emergence as one of the UAE’s most vibrant destinations for sustainable, master-planned living.

Khalid bin Sultan City is being developed as a next-generation urban model designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, marking the UAE’s first fully master-planned residential project by the globally renowned firm. It introduces a new standard for sustainable urbanism through net-zero-ready infrastructure, energy-efficient building systems, digital optimisation driven by AI, and a mobility network that encourages walking, cycling, and low-emission transport.

The masterplan is anchored by a lush central park that winds through all seven neighbourhoods, offering shaded walkways, jogging tracks, community pools, and outdoor spaces dedicated to wellbeing and active lifestyles.

Phase 1 introduces more than 400 freehold homes in Rodhat Al Sidr, a rapidly evolving growth corridor east of Sharjah city, with direct connectivity to Emirates Road via Al Dhaid and Khorfakkan Road. Buyers responded strongly to the range of two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhouses and the spacious four- and five-bedroom standalone villas designed by TKDP (Tariq Khayyat Design Partners). Completion of Phase 1 is scheduled for 2029, with handovers set to begin in stages.

Khaled Al Huraimel, group CEO and vice chairman of Beeah, said the momentum behind the launch reflects a shift in buyer expectations. “We are proud to see this level of demand for Khalid Bin Sultan City. The response to our Phase 1 launch underscores how strongly the market is embracing Sharjah as a destination for smart, sustainable living. These results go beyond commercial success — they demonstrate a clear appetite for communities built on climate-conscious design, innovation, and human connection.”

Nada Taryam, CEO of Real Estate at Beeah, said the company’s first residential venture is shaped by a vision of the future city. “Khalid Bin Sultan City is our vision for how the cities of the future should feel — where sustainability is effortless, design enhances daily life, and communities thrive. It is more than a place to live. It is a place to belong, to grow, and to be part of something greater. The strong response to Phase 1 shows that this vision resonates with buyers across the UAE and beyond.”

When complete, the development will include 1,500 homes and a landmark cultural centre, supported by retail, wellness, and lifestyle destinations that reflect Sharjah’s cultural identity. Public art installations will be integrated into the green landscape, helping create a community environment that celebrates both nature and creativity. The city represents Beeah’s evolution from a sustainability pioneer to a full-scale urban development player, leveraging more than a decade of expertise in environmental services, green infrastructure, and digital transformation.

The success of the launch aligns with a period of unprecedented expansion in Sharjah’s real estate market. According to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and Savills Research, the emirate recorded Dh44.3 billion in property transactions in the first nine months of 2025 — a 58.3 per cent surge compared with the same period in 2024 and already higher than the total for the full preceding year. October added another Dh7 billion in transactions, up 54.1 per cent year-on-year. Savills noted that Sharjah’s growth is being propelled by rising foreign investment, major freehold launches, infrastructure upgrades, and the emirate’s affordability advantage over neighbouring markets.

The introduction of freehold ownership for all nationalities in 2022 has been a major catalyst, opening the sector to global buyers and reshaping Sharjah’s appeal. Savills reported that investors from 121 nationalities purchased property in the first three quarters of 2025, with UAE nationals leading activity, followed by buyers from South Asia, Europe, and the wider Arab world. Developers such as Arada, Alef Group, and IFA Hotels & Resorts have launched more than 12,000 new freehold units this year, with many developments seeing rapid absorption. Arada’s Masaar 2 sold out on its first day, while IFA’s Al Tay Hills achieved an 80 per cent sell-out within a week of launch.

Analysts say Sharjah has successfully evolved from a value-driven commuter destination for Dubai into a self-sustaining, lifestyle-focused emirate with a strong emphasis on sustainability and community living. Residential preferences are shifting toward master-planned villa and townhouse communities such as Al Zahia, Hayyan, and Masaar, where residents prioritise green spaces, walkability, and wellness-oriented amenities over larger built-up areas. Beeah’s Khalid Bin Sultan City is expected to strengthen this trend by introducing a benchmark development that merges world-class design with climate-smart innovation.

The broader economic environment is reinforcing real estate demand. Sharjah attracted Dh5.5 billion in foreign direct investment in the first half of 2025 across 74 projects, making it the fastest-growing FDI destination in the UAE. Sharjah International Airport recorded 9.1 million passengers in the same period — a 10 per cent rise — and is undergoing an expansion that will increase capacity to 25 million passengers annually by 2027. Meanwhile, the government’s Aqari digital platform is modernising the real estate sector by consolidating more than 20 property services, including title registration and lease certification, into a single system that reduces processing times and boosts investor confidence.

Experts say the long-term outlook for Sharjah remains highly positive. Continued infrastructure development, especially east of Emirates Road (E611), is improving connectivity for emerging residential corridors such as Rodhat Al Sidr — where Khalid Bin Sultan City is strategically located. These areas are attracting end-users and first-time buyers looking for value-driven homes in master-planned environments, while also offering strong long-term potential for investors.

Analysts also highlight that competition among developers is increasingly centred on sustainability, innovation, and lifestyle-driven design, reflecting the expectations of a younger, more globally influenced buyer base. Beeah’s entry into the sector is seen as a pivotal moment, combining deep expertise in environmental solutions with a growing emphasis on digital services, smart mobility, and community wellbeing.

As Sharjah continues its ascent as a regional real estate powerhouse, the rapid sell-out of Beeah’s Phase 1 release signals both the strength of the market and the rising preference for climate-conscious, amenity-rich neighbourhoods. With demand surging and more master-planned communities underway, the emirate is positioning itself as one of the Gulf’s most forward-looking property destinations — where sustainability, culture, and modern design converge to shape the urban landscapes of the future.