Sharjah's Central, Eastern regions record Dh1.1 billion in property transactions in H1

Sharjah's Central and Eastern regions recorded Dh1.1 billion in real estate transactions during the first half of 2026, highlighting growing investor interest and expanding property activity outside Sharjah city, according to the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The department said its branches executed 16,310 real estate transactions during the January-June period, while sales transactions covered a total area of 37 million square feet, reflecting the growing scale and diversity of real estate activity across the emirate's Central and Eastern regions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Omar Al Mansouri, Director of the Branches Department at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the strong performance reflects the success of the Sharjah Government's long-term development strategy.

"The Central and Eastern Regions have become an integral part of Sharjah's real estate landscape, successfully attracting growing investor interest during the first half of 2026," he said.

He added that continued investment in infrastructure, an integrated investment environment and expanding urban developments have strengthened the attractiveness of emerging cities and areas across the emirate.

Kalba tops transaction values

Among the emirate's branch locations, Kalba recorded the highest transaction value at Dh513 million, accounting for 45.5 per cent of total real estate trade outside Sharjah city.

The Central Region followed with Dh398 million, ahead of Khor Fakkan with Dh191 million and Dibba Al Hisn with Dh25 million.

The Central Region also led in sales activity, recording 3,928 sales transactions, followed by Khor Fakkan with 272, Kalba with 154, and Dibba Al Hisn with 12.

Residential properties continued to dominate activity during the first half, accounting for 13,501 transactions, or 82.2 per cent of total sales. Industrial properties followed with 1,969 transactions (12 per cent), while commercial properties recorded 937 transactions (5.7 per cent), reflecting broad-based demand across Sharjah's property market.

Mortgage activity remains strong

The report showed continued financing activity across the regions, with 452 mortgage transactions worth Dh335 million completed during the first half of the year.

Kalba accounted for the largest share of mortgage activity with 239 transactions, followed by Khor Fakkan (121), the Central Region (82) and Dibba Al Hisn (10).

Al Mansouri said real estate activity is increasingly expanding beyond traditional investment areas, with the department continuing to enhance digital services and streamline procedures to improve transaction efficiency and strengthen Sharjah's position as a diversified and sustainable real estate investment destination.