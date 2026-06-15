Sharjah rents soar as housing demand surges amid Dubai spillover

Sharjah’s residential rental market is witnessing one of its strongest growth phases in recent years, driven by rising population, an influx of residents from Dubai seeking more affordable housing, and a robust pipeline of infrastructure and residential developments that are reshaping the emirate’s housing landscape.

A new report by Cavendish Maxwell shows that nearly 290,000 residential rental contracts were registered in Sharjah during 2025, up from 278,000 in 2024, highlighting the depth of housing demand and reinforcing the emirate’s growing importance as a residential hub for the northern Emirates and Dubai workforce.

The study found that families accounted for 86 per cent of all residential rental contracts, underlining Sharjah’s position as the preferred destination for long-term family living. Single tenants represented 10 per cent of contracts, while staff and worker accommodation accounted for the remaining four per cent.

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Overall rental activity, including both residential and commercial leases, exceeded 368,500 contracts in 2025, representing annual growth of 4.4 per cent.

According to Ali Siddiqui, research manager at Cavendish Maxwell, Sharjah’s appeal continues to strengthen as residents increasingly seek value-for-money housing options without sacrificing connectivity to Dubai and other emirates.

“Foreign ownership reforms, infrastructure investments and Sharjah’s comparatively lower living costs are driving unprecedented demand for real estate across the emirate,” Siddiqui said.

The affordability factor remains one of Sharjah’s strongest competitive advantages. The report estimates that residential rents in Sharjah are typically 20 to 30 per cent lower than comparable properties in Dubai, encouraging a growing number of professionals and families to relocate while continuing to work in Dubai.

Industry executives say this migration trend has intensified over the past two years as rental costs in Dubai have climbed sharply amid strong population growth and record residential demand.

The resulting pressure on Sharjah’s housing stock has pushed rents significantly higher in several popular districts. Market data shows that some residential neighbourhoods have recorded annual rental increases ranging from 33 per cent to 56 per cent, particularly in high-demand areas such as Muwaileh, Aljada and emerging mixed-use communities offering modern amenities and improved transport connectivity.

Despite the sharp increases, Sharjah remains considerably more affordable than Dubai, helping sustain tenant demand and occupancy levels.

To protect residents from excessive rent hikes, Sharjah maintains one of the UAE’s most tenant-friendly rental frameworks.

Under the emirate’s regulations, rents are frozen for the first three years from the commencement of a tenancy agreement. Landlords are prohibited from increasing rents or refusing lease renewals during this period unless tenants violate contractual obligations.

Following the initial three-year period, landlords may raise rents only once every two years and any increase must reflect fair market value.

The regulations also prohibit renewal fees and require tenancy contracts to be registered with the municipality, creating greater transparency and protection for both landlords and tenants.

Real estate consultants say these rules have helped Sharjah maintain market stability even as rental values continue to rise.

The report suggests that tenant preferences are also evolving. Budget-conscious renters are increasingly opting for smaller apartments, particularly studios and one-bedroom units, as rental costs rise in established residential districts.

At the same time, demand is growing for professionally managed communities offering integrated facilities, green spaces, retail outlets and recreational amenities.

The emirate’s residential market is expected to receive substantial support from a significant supply pipeline.

Around 2,600 residential units were delivered in 2025, with apartments accounting for more than 80 per cent of new supply. Another 1,100 apartments entered the market during the first quarter of 2026.

Looking ahead, approximately 33,700 additional homes are scheduled for delivery by 2030, including 24,800 apartments and 9,900 villas and townhouses.

Major developments by leading developers including Arada, Alef Group, Beeah. Group and Eagle Hills are expected to expand housing choices and moderate rental pressures over the medium term.

Analysts believe infrastructure investment will further strengthen residential demand. Projects such as the Etihad Rail network, major road upgrades and the expansion of Sharjah International Airport are improving connectivity and reducing commuting times, making Sharjah increasingly attractive for residents employed across the UAE.

Demographic trends also support a positive outlook. Sharjah’s population is projected to rise from about 1.98 million today to more than 2.1 million by 2030, while expatriates account for over 85 per cent of residents.

With strong demand fundamentals, a growing population, tenant-friendly regulations and thousands of new homes in the development pipeline, analysts expect Sharjah’s rental market to remain resilient. While fresh supply could ease some pressure on rents over time, the emirate’s affordability advantage and family-oriented appeal are likely to keep demand elevated for the foreseeable future.