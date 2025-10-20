Sharjah: Property transactions for first 9 months in 2025 exceed year-total of 2024

Sharjah has posted an extraordinary first nine months of 2025 in its real-estate sector, underscoring a surge of investor confidence, a widening investor base and strategic growth credentials.

Official figures from the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) show that property transactions reached Dh44.3 billion, representing a striking 58.3 per cent jump compared to the same period in 2024.

That sum already exceeds the full-year total for 2024, which stood at around Dh40 billion, signalling that Sharjah has not only maintained momentum but accelerated past last year’s benchmark. Transaction volume also climbed meaningfully: the number of property deals rose to 80,320, up 16.3 per cent from 69,078 in the first nine months of the previous year. The value of mortgage-financed purchases tracked upwards too — all pointing to a broad-based market uptick.

By mid-year the data were already strong. In the first half of 2025, the emirate recorded Dh27 billion in transactions—a 48.1 per cent increase over Dh18.2 billion in H1 2024—with 48,059 deals, up 3.3 per cent from 46,524. These numbers reflect a robust early performance that has carried through into the third quarter and beyond.

Market segmentation reveals a dispersed strength: more than 24,200 sales transactions, encompassing standard sales, usufruct agreements and initial-sales contracts, were logged across 239 areas and covering more than 150 million sq ft of traded space. Investor diversity is also notable—during the nine-month span, investors from 121 nationalities participated. Emirati nationals led the volume, recording Dh21.1 billion in deals (over 28,561 properties), followed by foreign investors at Dh13.1 billion via 6,116 properties; Arab nationals accounted for Dh7.5 billion in 5,855 properties; and GCC investors contributed Dh2.6 billion across 1,457 properties.

Q1 alone offers a clear snapshot: Sharjah transacted Dh13.2 billion in the first quarter, up 31.9 per cent from Dh10 billion a year earlier, and involved 24,597 deals (up 4.8 per cent). One surge worth highlighting: transaction value in August 2025 hit Dh4.9 billion—an increase of 75.8 per cent compared with August 2024—illustrating that the gains extend beyond the start of the year.

Key drivers are evident. Sharjah’s relative affordability—properties typically priced 30-50 per cent lower than comparable Dubai equivalents—continues to attract both end-users and investors. Strategic regulatory reforms, expanded foreign-ownership zones and the growing appeal of mixed-use, community-centric developments have bolstered demand. The emirate’s role as a commuter-friendly, value-rich alternative to Dubai has been reinforced, enabling it to shift from a niche to a mainstream investment destination.

The SRERD’s Director-General, Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al‑Shamsi, attributed the surge to the emirate’s “solid investment infrastructure” and the integrated development vision led by its government. He noted that the performance “reflects the strength of the local economy and the solidity of the emirate’s investment infrastructure.”

Industry analysts underscore that while Sharjah’s volume growth is clear, the next focus will be on supply, sustainability and rental yields. A recent market report from Hamptons International noted that affordability remains the emirate’s competitive advantage. Meanwhile, broader trends show that demand for eco-efficient homes, hybrid work-friendly layouts, and community-focused developments is growing.

That said, the strong headline growth does not rule out caution. The surge in transaction volumes places pressure on registration systems, infrastructure delivery and land-availability constraints. Observers note that maintaining yields and preventing overheating will be key to sustaining momentum beyond the short term.

According to real estate experts, investor confidence, liquidity, multi-national demand and policy support are converging to push the emirate into a higher gear. As the year progresses into its final quarter, all eyes will be on whether the market can maintain its pace, convert volume into value and solidify Sharjah’s status as both a living destination and a strategic investment hub, they said.