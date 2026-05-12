Sharjah property transactions reach Dh3.5 billion in April

Sharjah’s property market recorded transactions worth Dh3.5 billion in April 2026, reflecting continued stability and investor confidence in the emirate’s property market.

According to data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, a total of 15,669 transactions were completed across various areas of the emirate during the month. The total traded area in sales transactions reached approximately 13 million square feet, highlighting sustained market activity across residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural segments.

Officials attributed the market stability to a combination of flexible government policies, supportive legislation, and ongoing urban development projects that continue to strengthen Sharjah’s position as an attractive investment destination for both local and foreign investors.

Title deed transactions accounted for the largest share, with 8,710 transactions representing 55.6 per cent of the total. This was followed by ownership certificate transactions at 5,291 (33.8 per cent), initial sales contracts at 936 (6 per cent), mortgage transactions at 443 (2.8 per cent), and valuation transactions at 289 (1.8 per cent).

Mortgage transactions during the month were valued at Dh651 million.

Sales transactions were recorded across 115 areas in Sharjah’s cities and regions. A total of 1,537 land transactions were registered, along with 790 transactions involving subdivided units and 348 involving built-in land.

The highest-value transaction during the month was recorded in Industrial Area 4, where a built-in land deal was completed for Dh30 million. In mortgage activity, Al Majaz 1 registered the highest-value transaction, involving a land deal worth Dh153 million.

Overall, Sharjah recorded 2,675 sales transactions in April, including 2,004 in Sharjah City.

Muwaileh Commercial led activity within the city with 447 transactions, followed by Mezyed (238), Rodhat Al Sidr (136), and Al Sehma (131).

In terms of trading value, Muwaileh Commercial also ranked first with Dh448.5 million, followed by Al Menhaz (Dh213 million), Al Sajaa Industrial (Dh205.7 million), and Tilal (Dh191.9 million).

In the Central Region, 613 sales transactions were recorded, with Al Belaida accounting for the highest share at 366 transactions. It also led in trading value at Dh176.4 million.

In the Eastern Region – which includes Khor Fakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al Hisn – a total of 58 sales transactions were recorded. Al Mudeife led both in transaction volume and value, with 20 transactions worth Dh29.9 million.