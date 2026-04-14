Sharjah property deals jump 40.7% to Dh18.5 billion; number of investors surpasses 100

Sharjah’s property market transactions reached Dh18.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026, compared to Dh13.2 billion during the same period in 2025, marking a growth of 40.7 per cent despite the impact of the regional conflict in March.

The growth was driven by new investors, with the number surpassing the 100 mark during January–March 2026.

According to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, the total number of real estate transactions during Q1 grew 18.9 per cent to 29,235.

In terms of the highest-ranking areas by number of sales transactions, Al Belaida ranked first with 1,497 transactions valued at Dh1.1 billion, followed by Muwaileh Commercial with 1,246 transactions worth Dh1.7 billion, and Al Khan with 711 transactions.

In terms of sales transactions by property type during January-March 2026, residential properties accounted for the largest share, with 7,781 transactions, representing 78 per cent of total sales. Industrial properties followed with 1,239 transactions, commercial properties with 639 transactions, and agricultural properties with 319 transactions.

Sharjah properties have seen strong demand over the past few years, especially after 2023, when the emirate allowed all foreign nationals to invest in the real estate market.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the emirate’s real estate sector continues its accelerated growth despite current conditions, supported by investor confidence and an adaptive legislative environment. This reflects the success of strategic plans and enhances the market’s attractiveness for long-term investments.

He added that digital transformation and smart services have contributed to faster procedures and improved transaction efficiency, positively impacting customer experience and strengthening Sharjah’s position as one of the leading real estate markets in the UAE and the region.

Top nationalities

During the first quarter of 2026, seven new real estate projects were registered in Sharjah across residential, industrial, and commercial sectors.

A total of 47 projects in Sharjah have been approved for ownership by non-UAE and GCC nationals since the issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2022 regarding property ownership in the emirate. Among these, three projects received approval during the first quarter of 2026.

Sharjah witnessed a notable increase in the diversity of nationalities investing in its real estate sector during the first quarter of 2026, reaching 113 nationalities, compared to 97 in 2025.

The number of properties traded by investors of various nationalities reached 15,926, compared to 11,852 properties during the same period last year.

UAE nationals accounted for approximately Dh9 billion of the total trading value, representing 10,099 properties. GCC nationals invested Dh0.8 billion across 502 properties, while Arab nationals invested Dh3.4 billion through 2,692 properties. Investors from other nationalities accounted for Dh5.3 billion across 2,633 properties.