Sharjah tenants to get full fine exemption, 50% fee relief for expired leases

The Sharjah Executive Council on Tuesday approved a settlement for unauthorised lease contracts in the emirate, covering agreements signed before the implementation of Law No. (5) of 2024 on real estate leasing and its executive regulations.

Under the decision, tenants who regularise previously uncertified contracts that expired before September 19, 2024, will benefit from a 50 per cent exemption on authentication fees, along with a full waiver of administrative fines for failing to authenticate their leases.

These exemptions will be in effect from November 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, and apply to all types of leases, including residential, commercial, industrial, and investment agreements.

In addition, the Council approved the Hasad Center project, an initiative designed to support food security, develop the agricultural sector, and assist citizen farmers in Sharjah. The center will function as a collection hub for fruits and vegetables, facilitating distribution and providing streamlined support to local producers.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the the Sharjah Executive Council meeting on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office. The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Council also reviewed plans for the 54th UAE National Day celebrations in Sharjah, which aim to strengthen national unity, foster a sense of belonging among residents, and showcase the country’s achievements and cultural heritage.

These measures highlight Sharjah’s continued commitment to supporting residents, promoting economic and agricultural growth, and celebrating national milestones, in line with the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.