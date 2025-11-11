Sharafi Development introduces a new benchmark for waterfront living with the launch of Marea Residences on Dubai Islands

Leading real estate brokerage Metropolitan Premium Properties appointed as exclusive sales partner

Sharafi Development, one of Dubai’s most established family-owned developers, has announced the launch of Marea Residences, an exclusive luxury residential project located on Dubai Islands. Blending architectural precision, sustainable design and resort-style living, Marea is set to become one of the city’s most coveted new addresses.

Continuing a 100-year legacy of craftsmanship and innovation, Sharafi Development has designed Marea as a G+2+12 waterfront masterpiece featuring one and two-bedroom residences and a limited collection of penthouses, each offering panoramic sea views, private terraces, and refined interiors inspired by contemporary European design.

“Marea is the culmination of Sharafi Development’s long-standing commitment to Dubai’s growth story,” said Abdollah Albastaki, head of Sharafi Development. “We’ve drawn from our legacy of precision and exclusivity to create a residential masterpiece that captures the essence of island living while offering the comfort and sophistication our clients expect from a Sharafi property.”

Amenities include an infinity pool overlooking the sea, private gardens, spa and wellness spaces, a fully equipped gym, and dedicated concierge services - all crafted to offer residents a seamless resort-inspired lifestyle just minutes from the city.

Strategically positioned within the Dubai Islands masterplan, Marea offers easy access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the upcoming Dubai Islands Mall, while maintaining the privacy and tranquility of island life.

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner for Marea Residences. Mohab Samak, executive director and head of the master agency services division at Metropolitan Premium Properties, commented: “We are proud to partner with Sharafi Development on this exceptional project. Marea represents a new benchmark for refined waterfront living, perfectly aligned with Dubai’s next wave of real estate growth on Dubai Islands.

At Metropolitan, we have a team that specialises in providing developers with complete, turnkey sales solutions, from strategic pricing and positioning to full sell-out execution. Our track record in successfully marketing and selling landmark projects across the UAE gives us full confidence that Marea’s units will be met with exceptional demand from both local and international buyers. The combination of Sharafi’s legacy of quality and our market expertise creates a winning formula for another sell-out success.”

Prices start from Dh2.6 million for one-bedroom residences, with flexible 40/30/30 payment plans and post-handover benefits including two years of free property management and one year of free maintenance.