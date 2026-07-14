SBK Real Estate scales operations across the UAE with Yardi technology

Yardi’s cloud-based technology supports end-to-end operations, from leasing to facilities management, enabling the company to manage a growing portfolio with greater visibility and efficiency

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The UAE's real estate sector continues to evolve at remarkable speed. As residential communities expand, tenant expectations rise, and regulatory requirements become more sophisticated, property management companies are under increasing pressure to deliver seamless services while maintaining operational efficiency.

For large-scale operators, growth is no longer simply about adding more units. It is about managing complexity. Leasing, facilities management, finance, procurement, compliance, tenant communications and reporting must all work together in real time.

This challenge became particularly evident for SBK Real Estate, one of the UAE's leading property management service providers. With a rapidly growing portfolio spanning multiple emirates, the company recognised the need to modernise its operations and create a technology foundation capable of supporting long-term growth.

Today, that transformation is helping SBK manage more than 22,600 units, automate key regulatory processes and improve efficiency across its entire operation through a unified digital platform.

Building a Property Management Leader

Established as a leading property management services provider in the UAE, SBK Real Estate serves more than 300 building owners and nearly 22,000 tenants across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. The company is supported by a workforce of more than 1,100 employees and provides a comprehensive range of services, including leasing, tenant services, facilities management, administration and day-to-day property operations.

As its portfolio expanded across the country, SBK faced a challenge familiar to many growing real estate operators: how to scale efficiently without increasing administrative complexity.

Managing thousands of units, lease agreements, maintenance requests, tenant interactions and financial transactions across multiple emirates placed increasing pressure on legacy systems and manual processes. Data was spread across different functions, creating operational silos and limiting visibility across the business.

According to SBK Management: "As our portfolio expanded rapidly across multiple Emirates, we needed a technology platform that could scale with us and give us complete operational visibility."

Moving Towards a Single Source of Truth

To support future growth, SBK adopted Yardi's end-to-end cloud-based real estate platform, bringing together leasing, finance, facilities management, procurement, compliance and tenant services within a single integrated system.

The objective was not simply digitisation. The goal was to create a unified operational environment where teams could access accurate, real-time information and work from a single source of truth.

The implementation integrated core property and asset management functions with leasing and customer relationship management tools, enabling greater visibility into unit availability, lease renewals, move-outs and leasing pipelines. Facilities management operations were also digitised, helping streamline maintenance scheduling, inspections and work-order management, while tenant-facing services were enhanced through digital portals that simplified communication and service requests, reducing reliance on manual processes and improving responsiveness.

Delivering Measurable Results

The impact of the transformation can be seen across nearly every aspect of SBK's operations.

Using Yardi, SBK successfully migrated operational and financial data for more than 16,500 units before expanding its managed portfolio to over 22,600 units - representing portfolio growth of approximately 37 per cent.

Automation has also significantly strengthened leasing and revenue operations.

Today, approximately 8,500 accounts receivable invoices are generated automatically each month, improving billing accuracy and reducing administrative workloads. Around 1,400 lease renewals are processed monthly through standardised workflows that provide better visibility and control across the portfolio.

Facilities management has experienced similar improvements. The platform now supports approximately 16,500 work orders and 400 inspections each month, while helping reduce unit turn times by 50% from move-out to rent-ready status. This enables properties to return to the market faster and improves operational efficiency across the portfolio.

Enhancing Compliance and Tenant Experience

One of the most notable achievements has been the automation of Ejari registration processes.

By integrating directly with regulatory workflows, SBK now automates more than 600 Ejari registrations every month, reducing manual intervention and improving compliance efficiency.

Tenant engagement has also benefited from digital transformation. Approximately 350 service requests are now submitted electronically every month through tenant portals, creating a smoother customer experience while reducing pressure on traditional communication channels.

Technology as a Growth Enabler

The experience of SBK Real Estate highlights a broader trend across the UAE property sector. As portfolios become larger and more complex, operational scalability is becoming just as important as asset growth.

Property managers are increasingly recognising that sustainable expansion requires integrated systems capable of connecting people, processes and data across the organisation. Automation, centralised reporting and real-time visibility are no longer optional capabilities; they are becoming essential foundations for growth.

For SBK, the transition has helped create a scalable operational framework that supports continued expansion while maintaining service standards for property owners and tenants alike.

Read the full SBK Real Estate case study here: Yardi x SBK Real Estate Case Study