SAAS Properties Launches the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Al Maryah Island at LIVEX 2026

Developer unveils its latest branded residential landmark in collaboration with Marriott International, with construction underway and handover anticipated in Q2 2030

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SAAS Properties officially launched The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Al Maryah Island at LIVEX 2026, introducing a new branded residential landmark to one of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious waterfront destinations.

The launch ceremony brought together Ahmed Al Qassimi, CEO of SAAS Properties, and Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President – Mixed-Use Development, Europe Middle East and Africa of Marriott International.

With construction already underway and handover anticipated in the second quarter of 2030, the launch marks another significant milestone in SAAS Properties’ growing portfolio of luxury developments across the UAE.

Set along Al Maryah Island's waterfront canal, the tower combines sculptural elegance with meticulous architectural detailing. Emerging from a landscaped podium featuring family-focused amenities and resort-inspired spaces, the development has been carefully designed to offer residents a seamless balance between privacy, wellbeing and connectivity.

The building was designed by renowned architect Shaun Killa, Founder and Design Director of Killa Design, whose more than 29 years of international experience have shaped some of the region’s most recognisable architectural landmarks.

The interiors are conceived by acclaimed British designer Tara Bernerd, Founder and Creative Director of Tara Bernerd & Partners, renowned for her global portfolio of luxury hospitality and residential projects. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Al Maryah Island marks her first project in the Middle East.

The development comprises an exclusive collection of 165 private homes, including one- to four-bedroom simplex residences, duplexes residences, as well as a signature penthouse residence at the pinnacle of the collection.

Residents will have access to a eate-of-the-art gym and spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an executive golf lounge, a co-working lounge and boardroom, a cinema, landscaped spaces and dedicated areas for families, all supported by The Ritz-Carlton's renowned service.

Commenting on the launch, Ahmed Al Qassimi, CEO of SAAS Properties, said: " Al Maryah Island is one of Abu Dhabi's most important destinations. We set out to create a residence worthy of it, pairing exceptional design and quality with The Ritz-Carlton's renowned service."

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President – Mixed-Use Development, Europe Middle East and Africa of Marriott International added: "We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with SAAS Properties through the launch of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. This development embodies The Ritz-Carlton brand's commitment to exceptional service, timeless elegance and memorable residential experiences."

At LIVEX 2026, SAAS Properties also showcased a selection of its residential and mixed-use portfolio, including The St. Regis Residences, Al Maryah Island.