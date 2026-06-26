Rockhill bets Dh250 million on 'affordable premium' living with its first Ajman tower

The Russian family-owned developer designs, builds and manages in-house - launching Rockhill Tower, 416 freehold homes from Dh280,000, as the first of at least four planned Ajman projects

Partner Content Share:











Rockhill Development has launched Rockhill Tower, a 416-home freehold high-rise in Ajman's fast-rising Al Alia district, with prices from Dh280,000. The tower alone represents an estimated Dh250 million in sales revenue and is only the first of four planned projects. Across the full programme, the family projects more than Dh450 million in construction value and around Dh1 billion in revenue. Sales are open now, with construction already under way on site.

What sets Rockhill apart is not the price alone, but who controls the build. The Russian family behind the company, which relocated from the Netherlands to the UAE in 2017, designs in-house with its architecture partner, Al Gafry, constructs through its own licensed contractor, DMIU, and manages each completed building itself. Where most developers sell a project and then subcontract its delivery, Rockhill keeps the entire chain under one roof.

For an off-plan buyer, that structure answers the question that matters most after the deposit clears: who is actually accountable for the quality, the cost and the handover date? With one owner overseeing both the developer and the contractor, the answer is a single name.

"When you own the developer and the contractor, you cannot blame the contractor," says Dzhabrail Uruskhanov, founder, owner and chief executive of both Rockhill and DMIU. "Every delay, every saving is mine to answer for. A buyer earns one name to hold responsible, not a chain of suppliers pointing at each other."

The business is run by three members of the Uruskhanov family. Dzhabrail leads as founder and CEO, with every major decision passing through him. Magomed Uruskhanov serves as managing director, the most senior figure after the chief executive. His brother, Shamad Uruskhanov, as head of operations, is responsible for ensuring each project is built and handed over on time.

The family describes its proposition as "affordable premium": Dubai-style design and more than 25 lifestyle amenities at Ajman prices, without cutting corners on construction. The in-house design partner, Al Gafry, brings more than a decade of experience across Dubai and Ajman, with hundreds of completed projects to its name. The family set out in 2017 with a single idea - homes ordinary buyers could afford without compromising on quality or comfort - and argues that owning the construction arm is what makes that arithmetic work, giving it greater control over the timelines and costs that quietly undermine other budget-led projects.

"Buying a home often happens only once in a person's life," says Magomed Uruskhanov. "So, the promise we sell off-plan has to be the building we hand over."

Rockhill Tower is a G+26 development comprising 416 apartments, from studios to three-bedroom homes, with prices starting at Dh280,000. Residents are promised an infinity pool, a stand-alone gym, a golf simulator, spa and steam facilities, a mosque and landscaped grounds, with smart-home controls throughout. The freehold homes, open to buyers of all nationalities, sit above six levels of parking. Handover is targeted for the second quarter of 2029.

Location is part of the pitch. Al Alia sits around 39 minutes from Downtown Dubai, and Ajman remains the UAE's most affordable emirate for freehold property - a combination drawing first-time buyers and yield-focused investors deeper into the Northern Emirates. The emirate has steadily opened more freehold zones to overseas buyers, where entry prices remain a fraction of those in Dubai for a comparable lifestyle.

"A vision that does not get handed over on time is just a brochure," says Shamad Uruskhanov. "My responsibility finishes when the family is standing in their own living room."

The tower is deliberately a beginning, not a one-off. Rockhill has already acquired three further plots in Ajman, with one design already approved by the architectural committee. "This is a long-term commitment to this market, and to the buyer everyone else overlooks," says Dzhabrail Uruskhanov. "We would rather be trusted slowly than admired quickly."

Explore the development