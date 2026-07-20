Roadworks in Sharjah: Some landlords lower rents, offer a free month this summer

Some landlords in parts of Sharjah are lowering rents and offering a free month's rent this summer, as ongoing roadworks and the holiday season has temporarily softened demand in a few neighbourhoods, according to property agents.

Buildings around Al Taawun Roundabout and nearby Al Khan have seen the impact, with agents saying some residents are choosing to move to areas with easier road access.

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A Khaleej Times check of property listing platforms found several apartments in Al Taawun and nearby Al Khan being advertised at lower asking rents than earlier this year. When contacted, agents handling the listings said the apartments were ready for immediate occupancy, with some landlords also offering one month's rent free to secure tenants.

Property agents said the softer market is being driven by two factors, the ongoing roadworks, which have made access to some buildings more difficult, and the annual summer vacation, when thousands of residents travel to their home countries.

"The buildings closest to Al Taawun Roundabout are seeing the biggest impact," said Asif K, a Sharjah-based real estate agent.

"Many people who enquire about apartments first ask about the roadworks and how long they are expected to continue. Some decide to postpone moving, while others choose nearby areas with easier road access. To avoid keeping apartments vacant, some landlords have become more flexible with rents and are even offering one month's rent free."

He said the demand has not disappeared but has temporarily shifted. "We are seeing residents who originally wanted to rent in Al Khan or Al Taawun choosing nearby neighbourhoods that offer easier access until the construction is completed. Once the roads reopen and connectivity improves, we expect many of them to return."

Agents said the timing of the infrastructure project has also helped reduce its impact. "In many ways, the works have started at the right time because a large number of residents are already outside the UAE for the summer holidays," said Mohammed D from Rukn al Nakheel Real Estate.

"If the same work had started after schools reopened, the disruption would have been much greater. We expect demand to improve once families return after the holidays."

Building security guards also said they have noticed more vacant apartments this summer than usual.

One security guard said some families who travelled home have vacated their apartments and plan to search for a new home when they return around September.

Others have found a different solution. "Some families don't want to move all their furniture because of the ongoing roadworks and the difficulty of bringing moving trucks into the area," said the security guard.

"Instead, four or five families who are relatives or close friends have kept all their belongings in one apartment. They are sharing the rent of that flat until they return. It is much cheaper than renting separate apartments or moving everything into storage."

Another security guard said the arrangement has become more common over the past few weeks. "Some apartments are empty because tenants have shifted to nearby areas with better road access, while others are only being used to store furniture. Families have told us they will return after the summer holidays and then decide where they want to live depending on how the roadworks progress."