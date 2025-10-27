Riva Residence wins ENR Merit Award 2025 for global residential excellence

A new benchmark for design, engineering and lifestyle living in Dubai Maritime City

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



Riva Residence by Vakson First Property Development has been honoured with the prestigious ENR Global Merit Award 2025 in the Global Residential Category by Engineering News Record (ENR), one of the world’s most respected authorities in construction and engineering excellence.

ENR Awards was established in 1966 in New York to recognise excellence in the global construction industry in various categories including the Residential Category, in which Riva Residence was recognised in 2025.

The recognition celebrates Riva Residence’s unique architectural design, superior engineering standards and uncompromising attention to detail, making it one of the most thoughtfully designed residential addresses in Dubai Maritime City.

A Vision Beyond Architecture

From its sleek modern façade to the intelligently planned interiors, Riva Residence embodies design with purpose. The project’s architecture blends aesthetics with performance, optimising space, light and ventilation for a harmonious urban living experience.

Engineering Excellence

The ENR panel recognised Riva Residence for:

Extremely efficient mechanical and HVAC systems, ensuring superior air quality and energy efficiency.

High-quality MEP finishing.

Grand entry experience and well-integrated amenities, seamlessly connecting lifestyle and structure.

Every element from materials to mechanical design was crafted to deliver long-term sustainability, comfort and value.

Such elements are reflective of the commitment of Vakson to building quality homes for its valued customers to ensure long term asset appreciation and higher returns on investment.

Setting New Standards in Residential Living

This award underscores Vakson Development’s legacy of trust, design excellence, and innovation built over 50 years in the UAE real estate landscape. Riva Residence isn’t just a building, it is a testament to how visionary design and engineering can redefine urban waterfront living.

“This recognition by ENR is not just a milestone for Vakson, but for Dubai’s growing reputation as a global design and construction leader,” said Kazim Vakil, executive director of Vakson First Property Development. “Riva Residence was built on the belief that thoughtful design, practical luxury and sustainable engineering can co-exist seamlessly.”