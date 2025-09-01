As traffic grows, more UAE residents pay higher rents to live closer to work

For Thamjid Mohamed Sidhik, long commutes and the struggle to maintain a work-life balance were becoming increasingly challenging. To find more time for himself and his family and to avoid traffic stress, he relocated and moved his workplace.

Sharjah resident Sidhik also moved to Al Warqa to reduce his commute time; however, he had to pay a substantial amount in terms of rent.

“It used to take one hour in the morning to work and an hour and 15 minutes while returning. However, it now takes only 20 minutes in the morning and around 30 minutes in the evening on the way back from the office to home. It came at a huge cost as my rent more than doubled from Dh42,000 to Dh90,000. Although financial pressure mounts, I was counting on time to focus on my health and family. So I had to relocate,” he told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Recruitment and real estate industry executives in the UAE said many residents and employees are making a decision similar to Sidhik's to relocate closer to the workplace, aiming to improve their work-life balance due to a surge in traffic.

Congestion on the UAE roads has increased substantially as residents returned to the country from a two-month-long summer break ahead of school reopening.

According to Salik's H1 2025 presentation, the number of registered active vehicles in the second quarter of 2025 was 4.56 million compared to 4.17 million at the end of the same period last year.

Shift in employee priorities

“We are observing a growing shift in employee priorities when it comes to work-life balance. With the surge in traffic across major cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, many professionals are beginning to re-evaluate their daily commute and its impact on productivity, well-being, and personal time.

“Employees are becoming more conscious of the value of time, and long hours spent on the road are leading many to consider relocating closer to their workplaces. This change not only helps them save commuting time but also reduces stress, enabling them to spend more quality time with family or pursue personal interests,” Pedro Lacerda, country head of UAE at TASC Group, told Khaleej Times.

"Many employees are also taking a more mindful approach to their journeys. Some are using the extra time to listen to audiobooks, catch up on podcasts, or engage in professional learning, turning what might feel like wasted hours into productive or relaxing moments. For others, carpooling or ride-sharing has become a practical way not only to cut down individual costs but also to build camaraderie with peers,” he said.

With the city's rapid growth and increasing population, Svetlana Vasilieva, head of secondary sales at Metropolitan Premium Properties, said there's a noticeable shift in what people prioritise when searching for new homes.

“Increasingly, residents are seeking properties closer to their workplaces and schools. This trend is driven by a desire to achieve a better work-life balance and to minimise time spent commuting. As roads become busier, the appeal of saving time otherwise spent in traffic has significantly grown. For instance, many professionals working in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) now opt to live within DIFC itself or in nearby Downtown areas, which are just minutes away from their offices,” she said.

Vasilieva added that the majority of Metropolitan Premium Properties’ employees choose to relocate to the areas in close proximity to the offices as well.

Upgrading lifestyle

Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO at Metropolitan Capital Real Estate, said what sets Abu Dhabi apart is its exceptional infrastructure of roads, bridges, and transport networks, which are developed well beyond current demand.

“The existing road system can comfortably handle at least 50 per cent more traffic, meaning congestion, as experienced in cities like London, New York or Tokyo, is not a daily concern here,” he said.

“Unlike in other cities, where relocating closer to work may feel like a compromise, in Abu Dhabi, it often represents a lifestyle upgrade. Many who move closer to their workplaces gain access to premium housing, top-tier schools, waterfront views, retail destinations, and leisure amenities – all within walkable, master-planned communities,” he added.

He elaborated that neighbourhoods like Al Reem Island, Maryah Island, Raha Beach, Saadiyat, and Yas Island offer a range of residential options, from modern apartments to spacious family villas. These areas provide the perfect blend of proximity to work and a high quality of life.

“In summary, Abu Dhabi’s thoughtful infrastructure and urban design mean that relocating closer to the office isn’t just about reducing commute time – it’s about improving daily life in a city built for both efficiency and well-being,” concluded Ratskevich.