Rents in Dubai: Landlords pricing units correctly are able to let as market softens

Landlords in Dubai who price their rental units correctly and present them well to potential tenants are able to let their properties as the market has become more competitive, according to Betterhomes.

The property brokerage noted that tenants in Dubai are taking time to compare options amid increased supply.

Therefore, the brokerage said landlords in Dubai have been advised to price their rental units more realistically, as some segments of the market are softening and becoming more tenant-friendly.

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This came during a panel discussion organised by Betterhomes, where panellists said rental pricing has already softened, reflecting a more value-driven market after consecutive years of aggressive growth.

“Tenants are more price-sensitive and are taking the time to compare options. Landlords who price correctly and present their properties well are securing tenants, but the market has become more competitive,” said Rupert Simmonds, director of leasing at Betterhomes.

Dubai-listed Deyaar Development on Tuesday announced the handover of 1,436 units. This is in addition to many other developers announcing project deliveries.

Quoting DXBinteract data, fam Properties said Dubai’s top 10 developers are scheduled to deliver 43,217 units this year, of which 41,015 are already sold, resulting in a blended absorption rate of 94.91 per cent.

The brokerage firm said the emirate’s leasing market is entering a more competitive phase, with landlords facing a more value-driven environment than they have in recent years.

Simmonds added that enquiries related to rentals dropped at the start of the month, but activity has gradually regained momentum, recovering to around 30 per cent of typical levels.

According to Betterhomes, the panellists also pointed to a clear shift in enquiry patterns. As discussed during the session, the level of new rental enquiries per listing has fallen significantly compared with a year ago, reinforcing the view that landlords now need to price more realistically in order to compete. As stated during the webinar, “We are undoubtedly in a price-sensitive market.”

Meanwhile, Abdulla Al Shaibani, CEO of Alphabeta Properties, said the market appears to be in a “wait-and-see” phase, with many tenants and buyers delaying major decisions until there is greater clarity.

He said demand has softened temporarily as some residents are away on holiday or leave, but expects activity to pick up once the situation settles.

“Occupancy across projects has remained stable, with no significant lease cancellations, and landlords are currently focused on maintaining occupancy levels and supporting tenants through open dialogue and practical accommodation where needed,” said Al Shaibani.

He added that premium landlords have not made visible pricing changes so far, reflecting the resilience seen in the market.