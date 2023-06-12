Partner Content By KT Engage
Redefining property search in the UAE
Region's leading property portal Bayut and partnered real estate agencies weigh in on the prolific potential of UAE's island communities
Forging its position as one of the first and most stable economies to bounce back from the pandemic, the UAE has emerged as an attractive investment destination. The UAE property market is brimming with opportunities for anyone interested in making smart and strategic long-term investments. From lavish penthouses in Dubai’s skyscrapers and waterfront mansions in Abu Dhabi to leisure-focused island developments in Ras Al Khaimah - there is something for everyone.
While Dubai remains at the forefront of the UAE's property boom, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah have emerged into the spotlight for developing entertainment-centric island communities that aim to provide an exclusive lifestyle to their residents. The most prominent examples of these are the rapidly growing Yas Island and Saadiyat Island districts.
Consumer search trends on Bayut, the region's leading online property portal reveal that waterfront destinations, particularly Saadiyat Island and Yas Island have been reigning the popularity charts with prospective buyers & investors for almost two years now. Thanks to the various interesting additions to these communities, in the form of world-class museums, theme parks, golf courses and more, this interest does not come as a surprise.
Commenting on the consistent popularity of the island destinations, Haider Khan, CEO at Bayut, said: "Abu Dhabi as a whole has really cemented itself as a safe, family-friendly haven which is also stable and reliable. Within the real estate market, some areas have also been successfully positioned as well-integrated lifestyle destinations to match global standards. Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi in particular, are selling the dream of an upscale island lifestyle with the added benefit of having a variety of tourist attractions nearby. This is what makes them so special, especially for investors looking to capitalise on the short-term and vacation rentals market."
As per Bayut, these areas offer projected rental yields of up to seven per cent, which further adds to their appeal. Ameen Al Qudsi, CEO at Nationwide Middle East, also reinforced the popularity of these communities and said, "We are optimistic about the increasing demand in the residential sector of Abu Dhabi, particularly in Saadiyat and Yas Island, in the upcoming year. With numerous new developments set to be completed and the area map becoming more defined, the first three months have already seen significant growth. The sales transaction value has tripled, reaching Dh11.602 billion ($3.2 billion) compared to Dh3.633 billion last year."
Investors looking for more opportunities can also keep an eye out for the upcoming Jubail Island and Ramhan Island districts in Abu Dhabi. While Jubail Island is being developed into an upscale residential district, with the naturally self-contained Jubail Mangrove Park as its main attraction, Ramhan Island will be the epitome of waterfront luxury set around a world-class marina. Both developments will offer diverse investment opportunities, including residential apartments and villas, as well as commercial establishments for anyone interested in capitalising on the future of waterfront living in Abu Dhabi.
Search interest on Bayut points to a similar trend in Ras Al Khaimah. The emirate's property sector has been attracting much-deserved global attention recently. With several world-class resorts already operational and the announcement of WYNN Marjan, that will be home to the first-ever casino in the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah is upping the ante for potential investors.
Similar to the capital's Saadiyat and Yas Islands, Marjan Island offers luxurious residences - apartments and villas that celebrate outdoor living. It brings you the sun, sand, sea and the mountains within convenient proximity. People particularly looking for waterfront villas can also explore the investment properties in Falcon Island listed on Bayut.
Part of the larger Al Hamra Village district, Falcon Island puts you in the centre of everything happening in Ras Al Khaimah. Offering an opulent lifestyle, the neighbourhood provides residents with direct access to an 18-hole golf course and a fully serviced Marina.
Yasser Mahmoud Mahmoud Hillayel, CEO at Yas Properties also echoed these points and said: "Ras Al Khaimah or 'The Hidden Treasure' as I fondly call it possesses numerous untapped and invaluable prospects awaiting discovery by investors , entrepreneurs and families. In 2021, Ras al Khaimah achieved significant recognition as the capital of tourism in the Gulf region, awarded by the Gulf tourism ministries. This accolade solidified Ras al Khaimah's position as a leading hub in the area."
We have monitored an increasing demand for residential properties and plots in Ras al Khaimah (RAK), particularly in popular locations such as Marjan Island, Mina Al Arab, and Al Hamra Village. The ongoing development projects nearing their completion and the evolving landscape of the area have already resulted in significant growth for RAK in 2022 and 2023. Property sales and mortgage transactions worth $536 million (Dh1.9 billion) demonstrate a robust expansion and sustained interest in the real estate market of RAK.
It is no secret that waterfront properties on self-contained island districts have become all the rage lately. Both Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah seem to be capitalising on the growing market for this real estate.