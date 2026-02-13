Redefining Luxury Living

Tréppan Living Privé introduces wellness-led luxury living on Dubai Islands

By:

Muzaffar Rizvi | Partner Content Share:











Fakhruddin Properties has lifted the curtain to introduce an exclusive collection of luxury branded residences on Dubai Islands, Tréppan Living Privé, one of its kind development designed around vitality, longevity, and a forward thinking way of life. The project is designed for those who expect the best of both worlds, this new launch puts future focused living front and centre.

Tréppan Living Privé marks the developer’s third residential debut on Dubai Islands after the successful launch of Hatimi and Tréppan Serenique. With each project hitting the ground running, Fakhruddin Properties continues to cement its position as one of the key landholders and most dynamic lifestyle developers shaping the islands’ masterplan.

Setting an unparalleled standard in holistic residential wellness, Tréppan Living Privé stands as the crown jewel of Dubai Islands, distinguished as the only development to seamlessly weave an elite suite of biohacking therapies into everyday living.

Residents are treated to a world class collection of rejuvenation experiences, including red light therapy, cryotherapy, IR Sauna and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, complemented by hot and cold plunge pools, indulgent steam and serene recovery lounges.

Each meticulously curated therapy works in perfect harmony to elevate energy, refine sleep quality, accelerate restoration, and nurture long term vitality, ensuring that well being is not merely an amenity, but a way of life.

Wellness-driven Residential Vision

Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO and Managing Partner of Fakhruddin Properties, said Tréppan Living Privé represents the next evolution of “our wellness-driven residential vision” on Dubai Islands.

“This is a deliberately limited, high-privacy community where vitality is supported daily and longevity is considered by design. From advanced recovery therapies and intelligent home systems to curated lifestyle and social spaces, every element has been thoughtfully integrated to support balance, comfort, and quality of life over time,” Yousuf told Khaleej Times.

At the core of the development’s philosophy is a deeply integrated, holistic approach to wellness that goes beyond traditional luxury living. Every detail has been intentionally designed to support long-term vitality, recovery, and everyday performance, from advanced air-quality systems engineered to maintain exceptionally pure indoor environments to hydrogenated, organically mineralised water designed to enhance hydration, balance, and cellular wellbeing. These elements are not presented as standalone amenities but as essential pillars within a carefully curated ecosystem that prioritises health as a lifestyle rather than an occasional indulgence.

By combining environmental optimization, intelligent infrastructure, and wellness-driven technologies, the community establishes a new benchmark for longevity-focused living, one where residents experience measurable comfort, improved recovery, and a heightened sense of clarity and calm as part of their daily routine. This integrated philosophy reflects a forward-thinking vision of residential design, where wellness is embedded into the architecture itself and every space actively contributes to physical restoration, mental balance, and sustainable long-term wellbeing.

Limited to just 65 fully furnished, low density residences, Tréppan Living Privé is crafted as a private enclave where luxury living is the name of the game. Every detail has been purposefully curated to offer privacy in spades, serenity at every turn, and a long term wellbeing experience that takes high end living to a whole new level - a sanctuary that truly separates the crème de la crème from the crowd.

The limited collection includes one-bedroom Privé Executive Suites with a generous footprint starting at 1,028 square feet; two-bedroom Privé Family Suites from 1,617 square feet; and a duo of four-bedroom Privé Signature Penthouses offering an exceptional 3,592-plus square feet of living and entertaining space.

Located just minutes’ walk from the shoreline, all residences enjoy a combination of sea, beach and golf course views, located within a tranquil beachside setting and supported by an intelligent living environment designed to support better sleep, cleaner air, ease of movement, and optimised comfort.

Introduction of Intelligent Systems

Fakhruddin Properties, a leading sustainability and wellbeing lifestyle developer, said homes at Tréppan Living Privé are supported by intelligent systems that quietly manage indoor comfort, air quality, and energy efficiency.

Residents benefit from Nasa-grade air purification technology, cleaner indoor air, and pure mineralised hydrogenated drinking water available directly within the home, which significantly reduces reliance on plastic bottled water. Intelligent robot delivery systems further enhance convenience, reinforcing the seamless, future-ready living experience.

Family-focused amenities introduced

A carefully curated lifestyle podium anchors the community, featuring The Azure, a water-led destination for movement and restoration with an aqua gym and endless pool, and The Social Pavilion, which includes a stylish clubhouse, working pods, misting majlis, and the signature Greenhouse Café.

The Wellness Centre provides indoor and outdoor gyms, yoga and fitness studios, massage rooms, and access to personal training, health, and nutrition consultations, supported by a structured calendar of wellness programming and in-home services.

Family-focused amenities include the Explorer Garden and Kids’ Zone, offering a children’s pool, zip lines, adventure wall, play areas, and sand pit playground, while the rooftop level is designed for relaxation and social connection, with an infinity pool, water loungers, open-air showers, sunbeds, and panoramic roof deck.

“Residents of Tréppan Living Privéalso enjoy a fully serviced living experience, with professional concierge services, valet-style parking, on-site bellboy support, resident housekeeping, Rolls-Royce chauffeur drive services, private motorboat excursions and inter-island transfers, as well as child and pet care assistance, according to Fakhruddin Properties.

“Complimentary coffee for residents and guests further enhances the hospitality-led lifestyle offering,” it added.

Tréppan Living Privé - SETTING BENCHMARKS for LUXURY LIVING

Limited-edition beachfront branded residences redefine longevity-focused living, with advanced biohacking therapies and fully serviced resort lifestyle at the core

The development has been intentionally designed to preserve privacy, calm, and long-term wellbeing

All residences enjoy a combination of sea, beach and golf course views

Intelligent living environment is designed to support better sleep, cleaner air, ease of movement, and optimised comfort

The project features a comprehensive suite of biohacking therapies integrated directly into the residential experience

John Abraham named global Ambassador for Tréppan Living

FAKHRUDDIN PROPERTIES has announced the appointment of a globally renowned Indian superstar, actor, writer, and producer, National Film Award recipient, and sports and fitness entrepreneur John Abraham as its official global Ambassador for Tréppan Living.

As global Ambassador, Abraham will play an active role in shaping conversations around mindful living, sustainable residential design, and the future of wellness-focused communities, while lending his voice and credibility to Fakhruddin Properties’ expanding portfolio of Tréppan Living developments, including flagship projects such as Tréppan Serenique.

“Coming from a family of architects, design has always been part of my thinking - not just how spaces look, but how they function, how they breathe, and how they make you feel. I’ve always believed that homes should support the way you live, physically and mentally. What resonates with me about Fakhruddin Properties is that sustainability and wellness are not treated as trends or marketing features - they are embedded into the DNA of every development,” Abraham said.

“John embodies the principles that Fakhruddin Properties stands for - discipline, integrity, conscious living, and a long-term approach to wellbeing. As we continue to redefine residential development through Tréppan Living, it was important for us to partner with someone who genuinely understands wellness as a lifestyle and sustainability as a responsibility. John’s personal philosophy, combined with his appreciation for thoughtful design and high-performance living, makes him a natural ambassador for our vision of building future-ready, wellness-led communities,” Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO and Managing Partner of Fakhruddin Properties, said.

“Wellness, for me, is a 360-degree ecosystem. It’s about bringing nature into our homes, being conscious about energy, water, waste, and creating spaces that genuinely improve quality of life. My conversations around Tréppan Living have been eye-opening because we share the same philosophy - of family, of wellbeing, of sustainability, and of responsibility. Tréppan Living doesn’t just build homes; it creates environments that quietly support healthier, more balanced living every single day,” added Abraham.