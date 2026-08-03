Record transactions and global brands fuel Abu Dhabi's next phase of real estate growth

The expansion comes as Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the region's most attractive destinations for real estate investment

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Open Home Properties has opened its second branch in Abu Dhabi, reflecting the continued growth of the emirate's real estate market and the increasing demand for professional property advisory services from both local and international investors.

The expansion comes as Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the region's most attractive destinations for real estate investment. Supported by long-term government investment, a transparent regulatory framework, and a growing pipeline of landmark developments, the capital is attracting a new generation of buyers looking for stability, quality, and long-term returns.

Against this backdrop, Open Home Properties says the decision to expand was a natural step. Mohamad Sarhan, CEO and co-founder of Open Home Properties, said the opening of the new branch reflects both the company's continued growth and the positive momentum of Abu Dhabi's property sector. "Abu Dhabi has evolved into a market that offers much more than investment opportunities," he said. "Today, buyers are looking for communities that combine quality living, strong infrastructure and long-term value. That shift is reshaping the market, and we want to be closer to our clients as demand continues to grow."

Hamza Alabdlat, co-founder and general manager of Open Home Properties, said: "The first-half market results confirm that Yas Island remains one of Abu Dhabi's strongest investment destinations. With more than Dh8.64 billion in real estate transactions recorded during the first half of 2026, the island continues to attract buyers looking for waterfront living, lifestyle-driven communities, and long-term investment opportunities. That's exactly why projects like Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana are receiving such strong attention from both local and international investors."

That growing interest extends to neighboring waterfront destinations, as seen in Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, developed by Ohana Development on Yas Canal minutes away from Yas Island. The project is the world's first residential community to carry the Manchester City Football Club brand, marking another milestone in Abu Dhabi's growing ability to attract globally recognised brands to its real estate market.

Designed around modern waterfront living, the development offers a mix of apartments, townhouses, and villas within a community focused on wellness, sports, and family living. Residents will have access to a Manchester City Training Academy, dedicated sports facilities, fitness and wellness centres, running and cycling tracks, landscaped parks, waterfront promenades, and a wide range of community amenities.

Further strengthening its appeal, Ohana Development recently introduced a new flexible summer offer 40/60 payment plan across all residential units, providing greater financial flexibility and making it easier for investors to secure a home in one of Abu Dhabi's most anticipated residential developments.

The project also reflects a broader trend shaping Abu Dhabi's property market. International brands are becoming an increasingly important part of residential developments, creating communities that offer not only premium homes but also distinctive lifestyles and stronger long-term investment value.

As Abu Dhabi continues to attract global investors and world-class developments, the opening of Open Home Properties' second branch reflects the company's confidence in the capital's long-term growth.

Together with landmark developments such as Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, the expansion highlights the continued momentum of a market that is setting new benchmarks for real estate investment across the region.